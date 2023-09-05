What time does NBA 2K24 come out? Release date and time across all regions explored

The worldwide release of NBA 2K24 is just around the corner, giving gamers access to the brand-new title in the legendary basketball simulation series. With basketball being amongst the most popular sports in the world, it comes as no surprise that its virtual depiction forms one of the most successful gaming franchises in the world.

The previous few installments in the series have all lived up to expectations and provided fans around the globe with the most immersive and authentic experiences in the genre. NBA 2K24 is the latest venture by publisher 2K Games and developer Visual Concepts, and the hype is higher than ever surrounding the arrival of this title.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA 2K24 will be released worldwide on September 8

Sports simulation is one of the most profitable and popular genres in all of gaming, making games like NBA 2K24 extremely successful among fans of the sport. The business model of such franchises involves yearly releases with updated rosters, added features and improved gameplay, with gamers lining up in anticipation to get their hands on the latest version.

Featuring the legendary Kobe Bryant on the cover, the latest iteration of the legendary series is available for pre-order and will soon be released worldwide on September 8.

What time will NBA 2K24 be released globally?

Similar to its predecessors, the release time for the much-anticipated basketball simulator will vary across the globe based on local time regions. With the game arriving on September 8, fans will be able to enjoy the full experience at midnight (12 a.m.) in their local time zones.

Fans can choose between the Kobe Bryant edition, the Black Mamba edition, the 25th Anniversary edition, or the brand new WNBA edition, which is exclusive to North America and can be purchased as a physical copy only.

With the New Zealand time zone being ahead of the rest, the country will be the first to get its hands on NBA 2K24.

What to expect from the game?

As the latest installment in a legendary series that has been around for 25 years, the game builds upon an illustrious legacy of games and promises to provide the most realistic depiction of the sport ever.

With state-of-the-art gameplay mechanics, updated rosters, impressive graphics and fan-favorite modes like MyCareer, MyNBA, MyTeam and more, the game has the potential to be the best one yet.

It will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows. However, with current-gen consoles offering better processing power, fans can expect different versions of the game for older consoles.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)