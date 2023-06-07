Best NBA 2K23 replica builds: How to make your MyCareer player like Michael Jordan?

Replica builds have introduced an exhilarating new feature in NBA 2K23, enabling gamers to replicate their favourite basketball stars, including the iconic Michael Jordan, within the MyPlayer builder section. This addition allows fans to not only give their virtual superstar the nickname of an existing NBA player but also replicate their unique style of play, bringing an unprecedented level of authenticity to the game.

These replica builds are typically discovered and shared by the vibrant NBA 2K23 community, who constantly innovate and create new ways for fans to emulate the playstyles of their favorite NBA athletes. To bring their created player to life as someone like Michael Jordan, gamers must dive into the MyPlayer section and meticulously assign stats, height, weight, wingspan, and even jersey numbers to mirror the desired athlete.

Gamers can play as Michael Jordan by creating a replica build in NBA 2K23

Often regarded as the greatest player to ever grace the sport, Michael Jordan has a fan-following unlike any other. His fame has transcended the sport, and gamers will be eager to replicate 'His Airness' on the virtual court and take him through the paces of the MyCareer mode.

This is now possible due to the addition of replica builds in NBA 2K23, which are similar to easter eggs discovered by the community.

How to create Michael Jordan's replica build in NBA 2K23?

There are two separate replica builds for 'His Airness' that have been discovered and confirmed in NBA 2K23, depicting him during his younger days as well as in his prime.

Fans can unlock these builds by heading over the MyPlayer builder and assigning the following attributes to their created star:

Young Replica Build

Position: SG

Hand: Right-handed

Jersey number: 23

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 195 lbs

Wingspan: 6'11"

Close-Shot: 84

Driving Layup: 90

Driving Dunk: 92

Standing Dunk: 68

Post Control: 61

Mid-range shot: 68

Three-Point shot: 53

Free-Throw: 77

Pass accuracy: 71

Ball Handle: 81

Speed with Ball: 79

Interior Defense: 54

Perimeter Defense: 82

Steal: 85

Block: 60

Offensive rebound: 45

Defensive rebound: 44

Speed: 85

Acceleration: 86

Strength: 53

Vertical: 91

Stamina: 92

Prime Replica Build

Position: SG

Hand: Right-Handed

Jersey Number: 23

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 205 lbs

Wingspan: 6'11"

Close shot: 87

Driving layup: 89

Driving Dunk: 72

Standing Dunk: 52

Post control: 90

Mid-range shot: 89

Three-Point shot: 75

Free-throw: 74

Pass accuracy: 76

Ball handle: 77

Speed with ball: 72

Interior Defense: 77

Perimeter Defense: 90

Steal: 42

Block: 40

Offensive rebound: 40

Defensive rebound: 48

Speed: 74

Acceleration: 75

Strength: 74

Vertical: 82

Stamina: 90

By assigning these attributes to their created athlete, gamers will be greeted with a prompt that confirms that they have unlocked the replica build for 'His Airness' Michael Jordan in NBA 2K23.

