NBA 2K23: Best Archetypes in the game

NBA 2K23 is out and the race to create the best build on MyPlayer is on. Millions of gamers are rushing to make their version of a demigod and there are hundreds of different builds to choose from.

The MyPlayer Builder in MyCareer in the latest edition of the game is one of the best in years as 2K Sports have introduced new badges, takeovers and attributes. The Physical Profile is now part of the attribute list instead of a pie chart selection like in NBA 2K22 and the Skill Breakdown section has been removed.

Naturally, every squad needs a dominant superstar who can carry the team when their supporting cast is not performing well. Most championship teams are built around superstars or multiple All-Stars, and the game provides an opportunity for users to do the same.

Let's take a look at the best player build at each position in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 Archetypes: Best build in each position

Naturally, not all players are the same in any position.

For example, arguably the two best point guards of all time, Magic Johnson and Steph Curry, are polar opposites in their playing style. Johnson is a 6-foot-9 passing genius whereas Curry is a 6-foot-3 sniper who hasn't led the league in assists even once.

Similarly, at the power forward position, Tim Duncan made just 30 three-pointers in his 19-year career, while Dirk Nowitzki often shot 40% from beyond the arc.

In NBA 2K23, you can build any type of build that suits your team. However, there are specific builds that are certainly more dominant than the others within the game. Without further ado, let's get to them.

Note: Badges will vary as you change and select your attributes. Name, Jersey Number and Handedness don't affect the build in NBA 2K23.

Point Guard - 3PT Shot Creator

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is rated 96 in NBA 2K23

This build is the ultimate shooting machine in NBA 2K23, who can get a shot off from anywhere on the floor.

You can adjust this to create a Shot Creator or 3PT Playmaker. The build is essentially a "Shot Creator" build with a specialty in shooting. So, while you can certainly make plays and stack up assists, this build is mainly for scoring and creating looks for teammates from added attention.

Body Settings: Height - 6'2"; Weight - 185 lbs; Wingspan - 6'3"; Body Type - Solid.

You'll need to increase your first two "Finishing" attributes - Close Shot and Driving Layup - to 72 and 85, respectively. You don't need great ratings on the other three attributes, i.e., Driving Dunk, Post Control or Standing Dunk.

Under "Shooting," you can set the Mid-Range at 85 and max out the Three-Point shot while keeping Free Throw at 75.

Under "Playmaking," set the pass accuracy to 75 and max out Ball Handle. Speed with Ball can be set at 82. Under "Defense/Rebounding," the Interior Defense, Block, Offensive and Defensive Rebound categories can be left untouched. Perimeter Defense can sit at 55 with Steal at 70.

Finally, under "Physicals," set Speed and Acceleration to 80 each and keep Stamina at 90. Vertical and Strength can be 35 and 65, respectively. If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Pass Accuracy, Free Throw or Mid-range.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 72 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 22 in "Playmaking," eight in "Defense/Rebounding," 12 in "Finishing" and 29 in "Shooting." You can choose Hall of Fame badges in "Shooting" and "Playmaking" such as Agent 3, Amped, Catch and Shoot, and Quick First Step.

Takeover: Limitless Range, Negative Impact.

Shades of: Steph Curry, Trae Young.

Shooting Guard - 3-Level Scorer

Kobe Bryant of the LA Lakers in 2010

This NBA 2K23 build can be adjusted for more defense and less playmaking to give you a player with shades of Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady. This player has only one task for your team, which is to get a bucket, and he will do so in a variety of ways.

Body Settings: Height - 6'6"; Weight - 205 lbs; Wingspan - 6'11"; Body Type - Built.

In this build, under "Finishing," max out Close Shot while keeping Driving Layup and Driving Dunk to 75 and 85, respectively. Keep Standing Dunk at 32 and Post Control can be left untouched.

Under "Shooting," set Mid-Range Shot and Three-Point Shot at 80 each while keeping Free Throw at 77. In the "Playmaking" section, keep Pass Accuracy at 75 and Ball Handle at 83 while maxing out Speed with Ball.

Under "Defense/Rebounding," set Interior Defense, Perimeter Defense and Steal to 80 each while keeping Defensive Rebound at 55. You can leave Offensive Rebound and Block untouched.

Finally, under "Physicals," max out Speed and Stamina while keeping Acceleration, Vertical and Strength to 77, 60 and 75, respectively.

If you have any attributes left, use them to increase any Shooting or Finishing attributes, especially the player's 3-point shot.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 70 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 20 in "Playmaking," 13 in "Defense/Rebounding," 17 in "Finishing" and 20 in "Shooting." You can choose Hall of Fame badges in "Shooting" and "Finishing" such as Catch and Shoot, Agent 3 and Fearless Finisher.

Takeover: Spot Up Shooter, Slasher.

Shades of: Bradley Beal, Kobe Bryant.

Small Forward - 3-Level Scorer

Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets is rated 96 in NBA 2K23

Similar to the shooting guard build, this build too has just one task for your team in NBA 2K23 - getting a bucket. He will do so in any way possible and against any defensive setting. This build will also give you a decent defender and playmaker, making him arguably your team's best player.

Body Settings: Height - 6'10"; Weight - 215 lbs; Wingspan - 7'4"; Body Type - Built.

In this build, under "Finishing," set Driving Layup and Driving Dunk to 84 each while leaving Post Control untouched. Keep Close Shot and Standing Dunk at 70 and 75, respectively.

Under "Shooting," set Mid-Range Shot and Three-Point Shot to 80 each while keeping Free Throw at 75. In the "Playmaking" section, set Pass Accuracy and Ball Handle at 71 while keeping Speed with Ball at 80.

Under "Defense/Rebounding," set Interior Defense and Perimeter Defense to 81 each with Block at 80. Keep Steal at 50, Defensive Rebound at 85 and Offensive Rebound at 60.

Finally, under "Physicals," max out Stamina and keep Acceleration and Vertical at 76 each. Set Speed and Strength at 80 and 60, respectively. If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Steal and Strength.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 79 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 15 in "Playmaking," 21 in "Defense/Rebounding," 17 in "Finishing" and 26 in "Shooting." You can choose Hall of Fame badges in "Shooting" and "Defense," such as Agent 3, Claymore, Catch and Shoot, Menace, and Pick Dodger.

Takeover: Limitless Range, Shot Up Precision.

Shades of: Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum

Power Forward - Paint Beast

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is the highest-rated player in NBA 2K23 with a rating of 97

This build in NBA 2K23 can be used to describe any agile big man who dominates the paint on both ends. This player can be used as your team's primary scorer and also as a rim protector. He will own the post and get points off alley-oops (lobs) and putbacks.

Body Settings: Height - 6'9"; Weight - 260 lbs; Wingspan - 7'6"; Body Type - Built.

Under "Finishing," set Close Shot and Driving Layup to 67 and 85, respectively. Max out Driving Dunk and keep Standing Dunk to max or 91, whichever is lower. Increase Post Control by just a few points to 35.

Under "Shooting," set Mid-Range Shot and Free Throw to 35 and 60, respectively while leaving Three-Point Shot untouched.

Under "Playmaking," set Pass Accuracy to 85 and Ball Handle to 79, while keeping Speed with Ball to 50. Players like these will get double-teamed after an entry pass down low, so keep their Pass Accuracy at a decent rating.

Under "Defense/Rebounding," max out Block and keep Interior Defense, Steal and Defensive Rebound to 90. Set Perimeter Defense to 80 and Offensive Rebound to 85. Finally, under "Physicals," max out Vertical and keep Stamina at 92. Set Speed, Acceleration and Strength at 75, 70 and 85, respectively.

If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Post Control, Interior Defense and Offensive Rebound.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 69 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 16 in "Playmaking," 32 in "Defense/Rebounding," 22 in "Finishing" and one in "Shooting." You can choose Hall of Fame badges in "Finishing" and "Defense," such as Bully, Fearless Finisher and Chase Down Artist.

Takeover: Glass Clearing Dimes, Stuff Blocks.

Shades of: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Evan Mobley.

Center - Two-Way Stretch Five

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is rated 96 in NBA 2K23

This build is one of the best in NBA 2K23 if you want to create a dominant big man that can score from anywhere on the court and protect the paint on defense.

Due to the three-point revolution, some of the best centers in today's game are stretch bigs. This includes reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and back-to-back runner-up Joel Embiid.

Body Settings: Height - 6'11"; Weight - 220 lbs; Wingspan - 7'5"; Body Type - Defined.

Under "Finishing," set Close Shot, Driving Layup and Driving Dunk to 57, 72 and 84, respectively. Keep Standing Dunk at 67 and leave Post Control untouched. Under "Shooting," max out Mid-Range Shot and Three-Point Shot while keeping Free Throw at 74.

Under "Playmaking," set Pass Accuracy and Ball Handle to 72 each and keep Speed with Ball at 67. Under "Defense/Rebounding," max out Interior Defense, Steal and Defensive Rebound. Keep Perimeter Defense, Block and Offensive Rebound to 75, 85 and 60, respectively.

Finally, under "Physicals," max out Speed and Acceleration while keeping Strength, Vertical and Stamina at 76, 84 and 90, respectively. If you have any attribute upgrades left, use them to increase Close Shot, Free Throw or either Offensive Rebound.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 73 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 13 in "Playmaking," 24 in "Defense/Rebounding," 11 in "Finishing" and 25 in "Shooting." You can choose Hall of Fame badges in "Shooting" and "Defense" such as Agent 3, Catch and Shoot, and Chase Down Artist.

Takeover: Limitless Range, Pull Up Precision.

Shades of: Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis.

