5 best builds in NBA 2K23 for beginners

The MyPlayer builder in NBA 2K23 provides gamers with more options than ever when creating their personalized superstar. These custom athletes can then be utilized in the MyCareer mode, as fans take their creations through the motions of becoming a global phenom. With so many choices and customization options available, choosing the best build can often be overwhelming.

Fans can adhere to specific builds to provide their created athlete with the best possible stats that fit their style of play. Choosing the right physical attributes, in-game stats and takeovers will offer the most conducive environment for the player to thrive, further emphasizing the importance of builds in NBA 2K23.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

These builds will allow gamers to elevate their gameplay in NBA 2K23

1) The Playshot build

Point Guards (PG) are usually the most technically adept players in a basketball team. They are tasked with orchestrating plays and facilitating scoring opportunities for their side. Their time in the limelight often makes the position extremely lucrative for beginners looking to shine in NBA 2K23. The Playshot build is ideal for this position and features the following attributes:

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 162 lbs

Wingspan: 6’7″

Body Shape: Defined

Close Shot: 51

Driving Layup: 74

Driving Dunk: 80

Standing Dunk: 25

Post Control: 25

Mid-Range Shot: 81

Three-Point Shot: 93

Free Throw: 92

Pass Accuracy: 80

Ball Handle: 89

Speed with Ball: 79

Interior Defense: 25

Perimeter Defense: 60

Steal: 26

Block: 25

Offensive Rebound: 25

Defensive Rebound: 25

Speed: 89

Acceleration: 90

Strength: 25

Vertical: 70

Stamina: 95

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: Spot-Up Precision

2) 3-level scorer build

This particular build allows gamers to optimize their Small Forward (SF) by boosting their shooting and physical attributes for the best on-court performances. This allows their player to have an all-round arsenal of shooting and playmaking abilities, and requires the following attributes:

Height : 6'10"

6'10" Weight : 210lbs

210lbs Wingspan : 7'3"

7'3" Close Shot: 70

Driving Layup: 83

Driving Dunk: 84

Standing Dunk: 76

Mid-Range Shot: 87

Three-Point Shot: 87

Free Throw: 75

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 80

Speed with Ball: 71

Interior Defense : 82

82 Perimeter Defense : 81

81 Steal : 46

46 Block : 80

80 Offensive Rebound : 66

66 Defensive Rebound : 85

85 Speed : 80

80 Acceleration : 77

77 Strength : 60

60 Vertical : 76

76 Stamina : 90

90 Primary Takeover : Limitless Range

Limitless Range Secondary Takeover: Spot Up Precision

3) Kobe Bryant Mamba replica build

Replica builds are a new addition to NBA 2K23 that allow gamers to unlock specific easter eggs and emulate the style of play of their favorite athletes by assigning identical attributes to their MyPlayer. The Kobe Bryant Mamba replica build is amongst the best Shooting Guard (SG) builds in the game and requires these stats:

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 208lbs

Wingspan: 6'11"

Close Shot: 88

Driving Layup: 90

Driving Dunk: 87

Standing Dunk: 32

Post Control: 60

Mid-Range Shot: 86

Three-Point Shot: 71

Free Throw: 77

Pass Accuracy: 76

Ball Handle: 81

Speed with Ball: 78

Interior Defense: 61

Perimeter Defense: 87

Steal: 69

Block: 46

Offensive Rebound: 48

Defensive Rebound: 51

Speed: 80

Acceleration: 79

Strength: 68

Vertical: 80

Stamina: 98

Primary Takeover: Pull-Up Precision

Secondary Takeover: Team Badge Boost

Gamers must also ensure that they assign the number 8 as the jersey number to their creation to unlock the Mamba build in NBA 2K23.

4) Paint Beast Build

This build is specialized for the Power Forward (PF) position in NBA 2K23. As the name of the build suggests, the attributes assigned to the players adhering to this build allow them to dominate in the paint both offensively and defensively, grabbing rebounds and slamming dunks with no remorse. These are the attributes required in this build:

Height: 6'11"

Weight: 216lbs

Wingspan: 7'9"

Close Shot: 74

Driving Layup: 85

Driving Dunk: 93

Standing Dunk: 90

Post Control: 42

Mid-Range Shot: 35

Free Throw: 36

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 70

Speed with Ball: 68

Interior Defense: 89

Perimeter Defense: 76

Steal: 75

Block: 93

Offensive Rebound: 92

Defensive Rebound: 94

Speed: 79

Acceleration: 73

Strength: 74

Vertical: 90

Stamina: 96

Primary Takeover: Finishing Moves

Secondary Takeover: See the Future

5) Inside Out Glass Cleaner build

The centre is usually the tallest and most physically domineering player in any basketball side. He acts as the pivot of the team and contributes heavily during rebounds and defensive plays. The Inside Out Glass Cleaner build is amongst the best build for centres in NBA 2K23 and showcases these attributes:

Height: 6'10"

Weight: 239lbs

Wingspan: 7'5"

Close Shot: 55

Driving Layup: 75

Driving Dunk: 85

Standing Dunk: 90

Post Control: 26

Mid-Range Shot: 73

Three-Point Shot: 85

Free Throw: 60

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 35

Speed with Ball: 26

Interior Defense: 82

Perimeter Defense: 79

Steal: 78

Block: 88

Offensive Rebound: 81

Defensive Rebound: 99

Speed: 76

Acceleration: 70

Strength: 86

Vertical: 85

Stamina: 85

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: See the Future

This build turns your NBA 2K23 MyPlayer athlete into an all-round beast who is adept in defense but also capable of shooting efficiently.

Poll : 0 votes