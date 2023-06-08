NBA 2K23 Leadership Skills - What are they and how to use them?

There are several essential aspects of the MyCareer mode in NBA 2K23, like Leadership Skills points, that you'll need to master on your virtual journey of becoming an elite athlete. Like in real life, you will have to train as well as you'll have to perform on the court. Developers 2K Sports has included several elements and nuances surrounding the game mode, and it's easy to miss some of them.

The Leadership Skills points might not initially seem very attractive if you're a new player starting with NBA 2K23. It could even confuse you if you need to learn how to use them properly. Read on to learn more about this perk, what it does in the game, and how to use it to get the best possible results.

All important details about Leadership Skills points in NBA 2K23

The Leadership Skills points are special perks that fulfill specific functions in the game. For one, it boosts specific skills and makes them more effective. On the other hand, some of the attributes of your AI teammates will also be boosted with the help of these perks.

It's worth noting that these perks can be used only in the MyCareer mode in NBA 2K23. There are two choices you can pick from:

Trailblazer

General

A third type, called College Skills, can also be used, but it needs to be unlocked during the College Flashback sequence in MyCareer mode.

How to use Leadership Skills

Go to the Leadership Skills tabs from within the MyCareer mode.

There are skill slots, and you can equip the perks you want.

The skill perks have different tiers, and higher ones give better results. However, they're also costlier to acquire and use.

Equipping a perk is only half the job done. Every perk has certain requirements that you'll have to complete to enjoy the boosts in NBA 2K23.

Boosts of the skills at higher tiers will also be harder to activate.

Knowing how to use these skills will be crucial to progress in the MyCareer mode. Since some of the perks can improve the performance of your AI teammates, it will allow you to progress faster. They can also be beneficial when your ballplayer's level could be higher, and it has evident weaknesses.

In a general sense, no perk is more valuable than the other, but anyone that boosts your teammate's shooting attributes can be quite helpful. Do note that some of these perks have a limited duration and expire after a certain time.

