3 best small forwards in 2023 NBA playoffs so far

There have been numerous exhilarating performances in the ongoing 2023 NBA playoffs.

So, as we inch closer to the NBA Finals, let’s look back at three of the best small forwards in the playoffs so far:

#3 LeBron James

LA Lakers star forward LeBron James

Despite being 38, LA Lakers star forward LeBron James was still one of the best small forwards in this year’s playoffs.

He led the Lakers to the Western Conference finals behind his well-balanced production. The veteran star averaged 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.8 3-pointers per game on 49.8% shooting over 16 games.

The Lakers eventually got swept in the West finals by the Denver Nuggets, but it was not due to James' shortcomings. In fact, he had his highest-scoring game in the Lakers’ 113-111 Game 4 loss to the Nuggets.

James finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and four 3-pointers on 60.0% shooting, but that wasn't enough to avert a clean sweep.

#2 Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum has had his ups and downs during the playoffs.

However, he has still been the standout best player on a Celtics team that's one win away from making their second straight NBA Finals appearance. Tatum is averaging 27.8 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 5.3 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.1 bpg and 2.7 3pg on 46.2% shooting through 19 games.

His best game of the playoffs came in Boston’s Game 7 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Tatum finished with a playoff career-high and a Game 7 record of 51 points. The star forward added 13 rebounds, five rebounds, two steals and six 3-pointers on 60.7% shooting.

#1 Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler has had a magnificent playoff run despite the Heat squandering a 3-0 lead to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

However, Butler has still been one of the best players in this year’s playoffs, leading the eighth-seeded Heat within one win of the NBA Finals. Butler is averaging 28.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 5.7 apg and 2.0 spg on 48.8% shooting in 16 games.

Butler’s postseason run was highlighted by his career-best 56-point performance in the Heat’s Game 4 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. That marked the fourth-most points scored in a playoff game in NBA history. He did so while adding nine rebounds, two assists and three 3-pointers on 67.9% shooting.

