3 best shooting guards of 2023 NBA playoffs so far

There have been countless electric performances throughout the 2023 NBA playoffs.

So, as we inch closer to the NBA Finals, let’s look back at three of the best shooting guards of the playoffs so far:

#3 Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown has technically alternated between the shooting guard and small forward positions all season. However, most typically view Brown’s superstar teammate Jayson Tatum as the Celtics’ small forward, so Brown gets the nod here.

As usual, Brown has been a reliable second option in the playoffs for Boston. That comes as the Celtics sit within one win of making their second straight NBA Finals appearance. Brown is averaging 22.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.1 3-pointers per game on 50.6% shooting through 19 playoff games.

Brown's best game of the playoffs came in Game 5 of the first round against the Atlanta Hawks. He recorded 35 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four 3-pointers on 65.2% shooting.

#2 Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves star wing Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ playoff run was short-lived, as they ran into juggernauts Denver Nuggets in the first round and lost in five games.

However, Timberwolves star wing Anthony Edwards still came to play in those five games. He carried Minnesota, averaging 31.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.2 apg, 1.8 spg, 2.0 bpg and 3.0 3 pg on 48.2% shooting.

Edwards’ postseason was highlighted by his Game 2 performance against Denver. That came as Edwards recorded a playoff career-high 41 points, four assists, two steals, three blocks and six 3-pointers on 60.9% shooting.

#1 Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns superstar shooting guard Devin Booker

The clear No. 1 shooting guard of this year’s playoffs has been Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.

Like Edwards’ Timberwolves, Booker’s Suns had their playoff run cut short by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. However, Booker still thrived in 11 playoff games, averaging 33.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 7.2 apg, 1.7 spg and 2.8 3pg on 58.5% shooting. In doing so, Booker asserted himself as the best player on the Suns over his superstar teammate Kevin Durant.

Booker tied his playoff career-high twice in this year’s playoffs. The first time came during the Suns’ series-clinching Game 5 win over the LA Clippers in the first round. He recorded 47 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and four 3-pointers on 70.4% shooting.

Booker then followed that up with another efficient 47-point performance during the Suns' Game 3 win over Denver. He finished with 47 points, six rebounds, nine assists, three steals and five 3-pointers on 80.0% shooting.

