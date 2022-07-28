Ranking the 10 best centers in the NBA ahead of the 2022-23 season including Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and more

While it appeared the big man was beginning to fade, the center position has made a strong comeback in the NBA. For the past two years, both the MVP and MVP runner-up have been bigs (Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid).

Gone are the days where centers were simply brusiers in the low post who battled around the rim. Now, teams are utilizing big men in a multitude of ways. From rim-runners to unicorns, there has been a resurgence in NBA frontcourts.

As a new NBA season approaches, here are the top ten centers in the NBA right now.

10) Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

Coming in at the tenth spot is Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vuceic. The former All-Star center posted averages of 17.6 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.2 assists across 73 games last season.

At his peak, Vucevic was a double-double machine. On top of that, he could be effective all over the floor on the offensive side of the ball. His three-point shot can be streaky, but is efficient enough for opponents to respect it. If not for his weaknesses on defense, Vucevic might have found himself higher in these rankings.

9) Deandre Ayton, Phoenix

Coming in at ninth is starting center for the Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton. The former No. 1 pick is fresh off securing a max contract and played a key role in the Suns' finals run two seasons ago. Last year, he averaged 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

Part of what keeps Ayton low is that he has one of the greatest point guards ever feeding him the ball. On top of that, Ayton is about an average defender at the center spot compared to others who wind up above him.

8) Robert Williams III, Boston Celtics

Another young center who helped their team greatly during a recent finals run was Robert Williams III. His athelticism and intensity on the defensive end helped man down the frontcourt for an already strong Boston Celtics defense.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA I love watching Robert Williams pass the basketball. Always makes such rapid decisions for the Celtics. These are two assists from today, the one-handed midair redirect to Pritchard after the rebound is silly I love watching Robert Williams pass the basketball. Always makes such rapid decisions for the Celtics. These are two assists from today, the one-handed midair redirect to Pritchard after the rebound is silly https://t.co/bWf4V9Rf3a

Part of what makes Williams an important piece for Boston is his ability to do a little bit of everything. Last season, he averaged 10 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game. Being such a difference-maker on the defensive end, there is a chance Williams could rise up this list once the season gets underway.

7) Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the biggest stories in the NBA last season, and part of that is because of the emergence of Jarrett Allen. Along with making his first All-Star appearance, the young center was instrumental in Cleveland taking a big step forward this season.

Allen is by far one of the most athletic centers in the league, and can defend just about any opposing big man. In 56 games last year, he averaged 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks.

6) Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

This might be controversial, but when healthy, Anthony Davis is one of the best in the league at the center position. Across 40 games last season, he posted averages of 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.3 blocks.

Staying healthy has been an issue for Davis the past two seasons, but when he's out there, he's proven he can be a top player on a contending team.

5) Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timerbolves

Rounding out the top five is three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Rudy Gobert. After a long tenure in Utah, the All-Star center was recently traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a massive haul.

Even though his game is rather limited on the offensive end, Gobert makes the top five because he is arguably the best defensive big man in the league today. Last season, Gober led the NBA in rebounding at 14.7 per game to go along with averages of 15.6 points and 2.1 blocks.

4) Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

This was a toss-up, but coming in at number four is Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo. A case can be made for Gobert to be put ahead, but Adebayo's defensive versatily and playmaking give him a slight edge.

Last season for the Heat, Adebayo averaged a career-high 19.1 points to go along with 10.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.4 steals. Few players can move all over the floor defensively at the center spot like Adebayo, and his growing offensive game has been pivotal for Miami as they look to contend.

3) Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Another controversial pick as it's unclear how much Karl-Anthony Towns will play at the position moving forward, but the sharpshooting big man is still worthy of being near the top of the list.

Looking just at the offensive side of the floor, KAT is arguably one of the best bigs across the NBA. Last season, he averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and shot 41% from beyond the arc.

2) Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

The biggest toss-up on this list is between the top two spots. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are two of the top overall players in the league, and both are worthy of the title of NBA's best center.

Fresh off leading the league in scoring, Joel Embiid is by far the most dominant force in the game today. Last season for the Sixers, he put up career-highs in both points (30.6) and assists (4.2) per game. On top of his monster scoring, the All-NBA center is also among the best defensive bigs in the league.

1) Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

The title of top center in the NBA goes to none other than the reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. With his two co-stars out with significant injuries, he managed to keep his team afloat and in a playoff spot.

Jackson Frank @jackfrank_jjf These passes from Nikola Jokic on 3 consecutive possessions lmao, dude is so good These passes from Nikola Jokic on 3 consecutive possessions lmao, dude is so good https://t.co/a5CoWFtETD

In 74 games last year, Jokic averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists. While he's an average defender, his absurd production on the offensive end is what catapaults him to the top spot.

