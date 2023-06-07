How to get the Mamba Mentality badge in NBA 2K23

The Mamba Mentality badge is widely regarded as one of the most significant unlockable boosts in NBA 2K23, allowing gamers to switch between Takeovers on the go. The overpowered nature of this badge is rather fitting, as it is a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, who is renowned as a true legend of the sport and an inspiration to many.

Badges are essentially types of modifiers in NBA 2K23, allowing gamers to personalise and enhance created superstar in MyCareer mode. While there are dozens of badges available, adding a refreshing sense of authenticity and creativity to various player builds, the Mamba Mentality badge has stood the test of time as one of the most coveted and effective badges in the game.

Gamers can unlock the Mamba Mentality badge on both current gen and next-gen versions of NBA 2K23

As the name suggests, the Mamba Mentaility badge pays tribute to the legendary Kobe Bryant, who established his name in the annals of basketball history with his incredible career in the NBA. Gamers can unlock the badge on both current-gen and new-gen versions of NBA 2K23, with slight variations in the method involved.

How to unlock the Mamba Mentality badge in the current gen version?

This is the first time that this coveted badge is available on current-gen iterations of the game. Gamers can get their hands on Mamba Mentality by heading over to the G.O.A.T. boat and completing some NPC challenges. These are the steps involved on the journey to unlock the badge:

Locate an NPC named Pippa. She is present in the Silver Deck's Promenade and is wearing a green shirt near the New Balance Store.

Pippa will provide gamers with several quests all over the promenade. Her questline must be completed to proceed further in this journey.

After finishing the previous questline, locate another NPC named El Capitan Samuel Deuces and complete his questline as well.

Completing Samuel's questline will allow gamers to play against Pippa as a Rival in MyCourt. Defeating her will unlock the Mamba Mentality badge.

How to unlock the Mamba Mentality badge in the new-gen version?

The path to unlock the badge in the new-gen version of NBA 2K23 is completely different altogether. The Mamba Mentaility side quest is available for gamers once they complete the Summer League game, with the quest once again featuring NBA trainer Chris Brickley.

The quest will take gamers to Chris Brickley's gym, where they must participate in several drills and earn a minimum threshold of stars. To unlock the coveted badge in question, gamers must complete seven Normal drills and three hard drills, earning three stars in all of them.

