What does the Gym Rat badge do in NBA 2K23 and how to unlock it?

The Gym Rat badge is one of the foremost items you want to unlock in NBA 2K23 if you want to stand apart from your competition. This badge is crucial in the MyCareer mode, allowing you to establish yourself as a pro athlete in the virtual world.

Like Lebron James and the other NBA superstars, training is vital for success. With the help of the badge in the discussion, your training results will be far more fruitful, allowing you to have better progression.

The most important task these badges do is the instant boosts they provide. The Gym Rat badge will help you to significantly improve your character’s available stamina pool.

It goes without saying that higher stamina will be important irrespective of the position you master. Moreover, this badge also provides additional bonuses to other attributes, and it’s one the first things you’ll want to obtain when starting NBA 2K23.

Unlocking the Gym Rat badge in NBA 2K23 is relatively easy

It’s worth noting that obtaining the Gym Rat badge will vary with the generation of your consoles. NBA 2K23 is available on both current and old-gen consoles, and there are key differences in certain gameplay mechanics.

If you’re on the older generation consoles, complete the following tasks:

After progressing to a certain stage, you’ll encounter Timmy and his Gatorade facility.

By interacting with him, you’ll receive the “Addicted to Sweat” task.

You must complete and obtain the Mamba Mentality badge before you try to obtain the Gym Rat badge in NBA 2K23.

Timmy will assign you fifty different tasks, and you’ll receive the badge after completing them.

Alternatively, you’ll unlock the same badge when you win an NBA Championship (this takes longer to achieve). This process was also available in the previous games of the NBA 2K franchise.

Unlocking the badge is more streamlined for those playing NBA 2K23 on the current-gen.

The required mission is available in the set of introductory challenges.

You’ll find a gym representative waiting 0utside the Gatorade Facility. Speak with him to start the quest.

The condition to unlock the badge will be shown, which involves completing 25 sessions of 3-star caliber or higher.

Keep in mind that there’s a limit on the number of these high-caliber tasks you can perform every week. However, the grind is certainly worth it, as the badge will also provide permanent boosts to speed, strength, acceleration, and verticality.

Add the increase in stamina, and it's quite clear why the Gym Rat badge is perhaps the most useful item for the MyCareer mode.

