How to get the gym rat badge in NBA 2K23?

The Gym Rat Badge is one of the most important ways players can distinguish their games from the competition online in MyCareer in NBA 2K23.

Players can always train to enhance their qualities, but it will be difficult to ignore the instantaneous boost that badges offer. Players can quickly succeed in specific areas by using a badge, providing them with a lot of strength for their next quest.

In NBA 2K23 MyCAREER, obtaining the Gym Rat Badge is crucial. It boosts your build's stamina meter. It also adds four attribute points to your build's speed, acceleration, strength, verticality and stamina.

Now, let's concentrate on how to obtain the Gym Rat Badge in NBA 2K23 MyCAREER. This is for both the Current Gen (PS4 and Xbox One) and Next Gen (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) systems.

How to Unlock Gym Rat in NBA 2K23: Current Gen( PS4 and Xbox One)

The "Addicted to Sweat" task is issued by Timmy, who is located in the Gatorade Facility. The task must be completed by the current generation of console gamers. Players must first finish the objectives required to obtain the Mamba Mentality Badge before they can talk to Timmy.

Timmy's 50 Gatorade Workouts missions must be completed in order to get the Gym Rat Badge, 1,500 Virtual Currencies, and a small XP reward. Additionally, it appears that another method to obtain the Gym Rat Badge is to win an NBA Championship, much like it was in prior games.

How to Unlock Gym Rat in NBA 2K23: Next-Gen

(PS5 and Xbox Series X|S)

The Gym Rat quest is almost immediately available once more for Next Generation users. Players will earn a number of introductory challenges, including the Gym Rat quest, after finishing the NBA Summer League game.

Simply speak with the gym representative waiting outside the Gatorade Facility to begin the quest. Players will then see that in order to complete the Gym Rat quest, they must complete 25 sessions of 3-Star caliber or above. As each gym routine may only be completed once each week, it could take at least five weeks to unlock the badge.

