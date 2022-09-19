“To be able to find something that he’s not amazing at” - NBA trainer outlines why he thinks LeBron James is the GOAT

NBA trainer Chris Brickley has high regard for LA Lakers star LeBron James and his work ethic. Given that Brickley has trained some of the best in the league, him rating LeBron as the greatest of all time (GOAT) is certainly worth taking note of.

LeBron James has been in the GOAT conversation for the better part of a decade now. Amassing several accolades over the course of his 19-year career in the league, James certainly has the resume to be considered the greatest.

With several fans and analysts expressing their thoughts on the GOAT debate, NBA trainer Chris Brickley has also weighed in on the matter. In a recent interview, Brickley started by discussing James' self-awareness and his work ethic. He said:

"When I first started working out with LeBron, first thing I did - I went to Synergy, broke down his game, looked at all the analytics and found out the strengths and weaknesses of his game."

Chris Brickley had a particular approach with LeBron James in mind. He hoped to work on aspects of the game that James felt were personally lacking.

Given that such a thing may be dependent upon a player's mood, the trainer was fortunate to see LeBron being self-effacing about his shortcomings.

"For me, to see probably the greatest player in my opinion, to be able to find something that he's not amazing at, and then see what he thinks about it and that we're both on the same page, that's dope."

Given LeBron's skillset, there are only a few things that he could be genuinely faulted for. However, having the awareness to consciously hold oneself accountable for these flaws appears to be an important aspect in his development.

With James still working on his craft as he prepares for his 20th campaign, the Lakers superstar will also have a lot to prove next season.

LeBron James heads into his 20th season in the NBA

LeBron James looks on at the game

The upcoming season marks a rather special one for LeBron James. Heading into his 20th campaign in the league at the age of 37, James has had one of the longest and most successful careers in the league.

As he continues to add to his long list of achievements, LeBron will also have a lot to prove next season.

Coming off a rather disappointing last term, the LA Lakers will hope to be a more competitive side this year. After making several moves in the offseason to bolster their roster, the Purple and Gold will need James to stay healthy as well.

Playing alongside the likes of Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, James has the necessary tools to compete for the title on paper.

This season could also see him pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Given that the record has held strong for over 30 years, such an achievement would certainly shift the GOAT debate as well.

