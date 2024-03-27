All leaked EA FC 24 Golazo promo players

If social media leaks are to be believed, the Ultimate Birthday event will be followed by the EA FC 24 Golazo promo in Ultimate Team. While not much has been disclosed about the theme surrounding the promo roster, there have been rumors suggesting that the lineup will consist mainly of Hero and Icons, making it an exciting proposition for gamers looking to improve their squads.

The Ultimate Birthday promo featured two separate rosters and added some of the most overpowered and desirable cards to the game, giving them five-star boosts to their weak foot and skill moves. This has elevated the game's meta, and gamers will have high expectations of the leaked EA FC 24 Golazo promo. Fortunately, there have been some impressive leaks so far.

Note: This article is subjective and is based entirely on leaks from social media.

The EA FC 24 Golazo promo is rumored to feature some amazing special cards

Icons and Heroes are legends of the sport who are present in the world of Ultimate Team as special cards. Not only do they possess amazing stats and abilities, but they also provide unique chemistry perks. There have been several promos so far in the game cycle that have featured boosted versions of these players, and the leaked EA FC 24 Golazo promo is rumored to be no different.

Not only will this promo potentially include Heroes and Icons in its lineup, but they will possibly be the only players to receive special items during this event. This has created a lot of hype amongst the community, as this is similar to the fan-favorite Trophy Titans promo from FIFA 23.

These players have been leaked as EA FC 24 Golazo cards

With the promo arriving once the second week of the Ultimate Birthday promo is over, there is still some time before the next event arrives in the world of Ultimate Team. This means that leaks have been gradually surfacing on social media, with the following players being included:

Johan Cruyff (Icon)

Bobby Charlton (Icon)

David Ginola (Hero)

Jay Jay Okocha (Hero)

Saeed Al Owairan (Hero)

With the likes of Johan Cruyff and David Ginola being in the running to receive boosted versions, the promo roster has the potential to be one of the best ones released so far in the game cycle. All of these players are already established as elite-tier in the current meta of the game, with the Thunderstruck Icon version of Cruyff being worth millions of coins.

Saeed Al Owairan is also a fan-favorite among gamers due to his World Cup Hero card in FIFA 23, and he is set to receive his first upgrade of the year via an SBC. This card being released as an SBC could make him even more popular, making the item more accessible.