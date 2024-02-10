Top 5 EA FC 24 players with double PlayStyle+ (February)

With this game's ever-evolving meta keeping gamers looking for new and effective cards, it is important to determine who the best EA FC 24 players with double PlayStyle+ are. This trait is extremely desirable on the virtual pitch, as it elevates the athlete's performance and allows them to play better than their stats suggest.

PlayStyles+ is a brand-new addition to the game, with some being particularly overpowered compared to the others. After various patches and updates, their significance keeps being altered. However, the top 5 EA FC 24 players with double PlayStyle+ are all some of the best items available in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. This list does not include Heroes or Icons. The following players have been ranked based on how meta they are and their rarity.

These are the top 5 EA FC 24 players with double PlayStyle+

5) Rafael Leao (Road to the Final)

The recent Road to the Final promo provided gamers with a plethora of cards with two PlayStyle+ traits. However, AC Milan's Rafael Leao stands out as the most coveted and overpowered player on this event's roster. The Portuguese winger is widely regarded as one of the best talents in the sport today, and his RTTF version accurately portrays his abilities.

Not only is his 91-rated UEL RTTF card amazing as it is, it can also be further upgraded if AC Milan performs well in the Europa League. The combination of its Rapid and Whipped Pass PlayStyles+, five-star skills, as well as dynamic nature make Leao one of the top 5 EA FC 24 players with double PlayStyle+.

4) Kevin De Bruyne (Team of the Year)

Team of the Year cards are always the most effective and desirable items in Ultimate Team, and this year is no different. Belgian superstar Kevin De Bruyne has a 96-rated TOTY card with the Finesse shot and Pinged pass PlayStyle+.

Being a Team of the Year version, he is undoubtedly one of the best-attacking midfielders in this game, earning him a spot on the list of top 5 EA FC 24 players with double PlayStyle+.

He possesses well-rounded stats in all aspects of the game, as well as a five-star weak foot. Not only can he be used as an attacking midfielder, but also as a defensive player due to his in-game build and stats.

3) Erling Haaland (Team of the Year)

After a stunning first season of his career at Manchester City, Erling Haaland has earned a well-deserved Team of the Year item in Ultimate Team that accurately portrays his accomplishments. The 97-rated footballer is one of the top 5 EA FC 24 players with double PlayStyle+ and is undoubtedly among the most lethal attackers in the current meta of the game.

He possesses four-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, almost flawless stats, along with a combination of the Aerial and Power Shot PlayStyles+. With his extremely tall frame, his aerial abilities will make him a threat against even the best defenses in Ultimate Team.

2) Virgil van Dijk (Team of the Year)

TOTY Virgil van Dijk is regarded as the best center-back on the virtual pitch, and it is clear to see why. Not only does he possess some amazing stats for a defender, he also has a tall and domineering physical presence that makes it impossible for attackers to get past him.

As arguably the most overpowered defender in the game, it comes as no surprise that he is included in this list of top 5 EA FC 24 players with double PlayStyle+.

However, this exceptional footballer comes at an exceptional price. He has both the Anticipate and Block PlayStyles+ and is currently extinct in the transfer market at a price of 15 million coins.

1) Kylian Mbappe (Team of the Year)

The French marksman from PSG has had the reputation of being the best attacker in Ultimate Team since FIFA 19. He has only continued to become more impressive on the virtual pitch and is close to being the perfect attacker in the latest title. His TOTY card is the most formidable striker in the game, especially due to the combination of the Quickstep and Trivela PlayStyle+.

Being the most sought-after card in the entire game, it comes as no surprise that TOTY Mbappe is also the leading man in this roster of the best EA FC 24 players with double PlayStyle+. He is currently extinct at a price of 15 million coins, which speaks volumes about his abilities.