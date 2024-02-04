5 best EA FC 24 Premier League players to buy in Ultimate Team (February 2024)

With an ever-evolving meta keeping players on their toes with brand-new player items and tactics, it is rather hard to determine who the 5 best EA FC 24 Premier League players are in Ultimate Team. There have been plenty of promos released so far in the game cycle, and with the English top flight being extremely popular, players from this competition are regularly featured on the rosters.

When choosing the best fit for your lineup in Ultimate Team, gamers must consider several factors, including the overall rating, stats, PlayStyles, skill moves, and weak foot abilities. All these elements combine to make a card usable on the virtual pitch, and the 5 best EA FC 24 Premier League players excel in these areas.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. The list does not include Hero or Icon items.

These are the 5 best EA FC 24 Premier League players to use in the current meta of the game

1) Virgil van Dijk (Team of the Year)

The Team of the Year promo introduced a host of amazing items for gamers to add to their squads. The only catch is that these cards were extremely hard to pack, leading to an inflated price that puts them beyond the reach of most casual gamers.

Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk is the perfect example, as he is currently the most expensive center-back to ever exist in the history of Ultimate Team and easily one of the 5 best EA FC 24 Premier League players.

Van Dijk's base gold version itself is widely regarded as one of the best defenders because of his physicality and impressive PlayStyles. His Team of the Year item has given him a massive pace boost, an additional PlayStyle+, and a price tag of over 14 million coins. It comes as no surprise that the most overpowered CB in the game is amongst the 5 best EA FC 24 Premier League players in Ultimate Team.

2) Erling Haaland (Team of the Year)

Erling Haaland has truly taken the Premier League by storm since he arrived at Manchester City last season. Not only did he shatter the goal-scoring record during the 2022/23 campaign, but he is also currently amongst the leading scorers in the latest season. His being part of the Team of the Year roster was inevitable, as was his inclusion in the list of top 5 EA FC 24 Premier League players.

The 97-rated item possesses everything needed to be the perfect marksman on the virtual pitch. Not only is he quick, strong, and masterful at scoring goals, but he has also received a five-star weak foot boost and additional PlayStyles. He currently costs around nine million coins, which is to be expected from a card of this caliber.

3) Kevin De Bruyne (Team of the Year)

Manchester City's treble-winning campaign last season has earned them plenty of spots in the latest EA FC 24 Team of the Year lineup, with their star player, Kevin De Bruyne leading the way.

While Haaland stole the show with his impeccable goal-scoring abilities, it was KDB who provided the assists and orchestrated attacks from the midfield, earning his spot on this list of 5 best EA FC 24 Premier League players.

The 96-rated maestro is the perfect box-to-box midfielder in the current meta of the game. Not only does he possess amazing passing and shooting attributes, but he has also received a buff to his pace and defending stats. All these traits compliment his five-star weak foot and impressive PlayStyles, validating his 3.5 million coin price tag.

4) Rodri (Team of the Year)

This is the third Manchester City player to be featured in this list of the 5 best EA FC 24 Premier League players, and for good reason. The reigning Premier League champions have been dominant across all competitions, and their success can largely be attributed to the consistency of their defensive midfielder, Rodri.

The Spaniard possesses an amazing 95-rated version, widely regarded as the best defensive midfielder in the league. Not only does he showcase nearly perfect defensive attributes, but he has also received a huge pace boost over his base card and even eclipses his recently released Versus Fire and Ice variants.

The combination of the Bruiser and Press Proven PlayStyle+ traits make him a composed and efficient machine in the middle of the virtual pitch and one of the 5 best EA FC 24 Premier League players.

5) Bruno Fernandes (Flashback SBC)

The Team of the Year promo introduced a plethora of player SBCs for gamers to grind, including a Flashback version of Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. This card is a throwback to his inclusion in the TOTY roster of FIFA 21, and while his overall rating and stats are not as impressive as that item, he is still amongst the best-attacking midfielders in the game.

The 93-rated card is competent in all aspects of the game, especially due to the massive boost in his defensive abilities. He has a wide variety of useful PlayStyles, allowing him to rival TOTY De Bruyne and earning him a spot on this list of 5 best EA FC 24 Premier League players.