All EA FC 24 Versus Promo Team 2 cards (leaked)

The EA FC 24 Versus Promo Team 2 cards are going to be released very soon, and the first set of leaks related to them have already started to emerge. A bulk of these items have already been addressed by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff on their X profile. While the rumors related to the Versus Promo Team 2 are limited, this lineup could turn out to be better than the first one.

Players will be able to access two versions of each footballer on this roster. The two variants will have different stats, positions, and playstyles, offering unique advantages to players. That said, let's take a look at all the leaked information regarding EA FC 24 Versus Promo Team 2 and what the community could expect from it.

Full EA FC 24 Versus Promo Team 2 leaked cards

Here are the items expected to be part of Team 2:

Antonio Rudiger

Rodri

Joao Felix

It's anticipated that more leaks related to this Versus Team 2 roster will appear as its release date draws near. Moreover, certain additional cards are expected to get their own special SBCs that will offer guaranteed promo items.

When will EA FC 24 Versus Promo Team 2 cards be released?

As of this writing, players can find all the Team 1 items available in packs. This includes the full Team 1 release that took place on January 5, and an ensuing mini-release. These items will remain in packs till Friday, January 12. On the same day, the Team 2 items will take their places in packs.

This is more or less the pattern EA Sports follows for releasing promo items in Ultimate Team.

EA FC 24 Versus Promo Team 2 release time

If the release time of Team 1 cards is an indicator, all the new items will be added to packs at 6 pm UK Time. Those in the United States will be able to get the cards at 10 am PT/1 pm ET, while Indian gamers will have to wait until 11:30 pm IST for the same.

It will be interesting to see who makes it to Team 2, and what stats and playstyles the two versions of every superstar has.