EA FC 24 TOTY Icon Ronaldo leaked - Expected release date, possible stats, and more

If the latest social media rumor turns out to be true, EA FC 24 TOTY Icon Ronaldo is coming to Ultimate Team. This could be massive for the upcoming promo, which is once again expected to feature Icons alongside special cards of active footballers. Ronaldo, given his popularity in the community, could go on to become one of the best cards in the promo.

So far, EA Sports has only revealed information surrounding the voting procedure via which players can choose the best TOTY players. However, certain predictions can definitely be made regarding when the popular promo could begin and what the EA FC 24 TOTY Icon Ronaldo card could eventually look like.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on leaks and past trends. The reader is advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

When will EA FC 24 TOTY Icon Ronaldo release?

There are different methods via which EA Sports adds special cards in Ultimate Team. It's almost certain that the leaked EA FC 24 TOTY Icon Ronaldo will be made available via packs (instead of SBCs and objectives). There are two sets of dates players should take note of as of now.

With the FC Versus promo expiring on January 19 (assuming there's a Team 2), it could be the same night the TOTY promo begins. Now, EA Sports could follow two patterns. One would be releasing Ronaldo in packs along with the other attackers or releasing the Brazilian on January 26 (expected to be the full release of all TOTY cards).

That said, all dates regarding the Team of the Year promo are purely speculative at this point. Hence, readers are advised to wait for the official confirmation before drawing any conclusions.

What are the stats of EA FC 24 TOTY Icon Ronaldo? (predicted)

The stats of the Brazilian icon will remain unknown until its official release. That said, FUT Sheriff has made some bold predictions about what the key stats could look like.

Predicted stats of the card (Image via X/ FUT Sheriff)

Overall: 95

Position: ST

Pace: 95

Shooting: 95

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 95

Defense: 44

Physicality: 76

Ronaldo already has an existing version that features a 94-rated card. The item is extremely expensive to acquire from the market, but the TOTY version could eventually have a higher price.