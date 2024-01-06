When will the EA FC 24 TOTY promo start? Expected dates, how to vote, and more

The EA FC 24 TOTY promo is all set to be the biggest showdown event in Ultimate Team after EA Sports officially dropped the first hint of what's to come for the fans in the coming days. All action begins with a special Kick Off program that's been scheduled, featuring big names like Alexia Putellas and Jude Bellingham.

January 8 has been confirmed as the start of the voting process, which is when the community can pick their favorite starting lineups. This year, there will be separate starting 11s, comprising the best names from men's and women's football. While dates for the promo release haven't been disclosed, certain predictions can definitely be made based on how things worked in the last few years.

When will the EA FC 24 TOTY promo begin? (expected date)

As mentioned, the only confirmed news is related to the voting process. That said, the best hint for the release of the Team of the Year events is given out by the ongoing Versus Promo. The Versus cards will have two teams, with the first currently available in packs.

Team 2 of FC Versus is likely to be out on Friday, January 12, which will again be for one week. The Team of the Year cards are expected to follow the FC Versus items, which would mean that the promo will commence on January 19.

This is pretty similar to how the promo worked last year in FIFA 23. The voting process commenced on January 9, 2023, when the first set of nominees were disclosed. The voting was open to the public for approximately 10 days, and the special cards were then released in Ultimate Team.

Once again, it's expected that January 19 will witness the sequential release of special EA FC 24 TOTY promo cards based on different positions. January 26 is the possible release date of all the cards in packs. That said, readers are advised to wait for the confirmed dates before drawing any conclusions.

How to vote for EA FC 24 TOTY promo Starting XI

The exact details of the voting process will be updated here once it's official. If the same pattern as that of FIFA 23 is followed, players must visit the EA Sports website. Over there, they will have to construct a starting lineup from all the nominees. The squad they submit will be considered the footballers they have voted for.

Of course, the community will have to choose not one but two squads this time around since a separate team from women's football will be there. It remains to be seen which superstars can secure a position in the starting 11s in the EA FC 24 TOTY promo.