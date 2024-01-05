EA FC 24 TOTY promo teams (Predicted)

The voting process for the EA FC 24 TOTY promo will start very soon. Based on the official information from EA Sports, fans can vote for their favorite superstars starting January 8. Things are expected to be bigger than ever, as there will be two separate teams with the best performers from men's and women's football.

Naturally, there will be plenty of excitement and discussion among fans over who should make it to the starting teams of the EA FC 24 TOTY promo. All players making it to the eleven will be honored with special cards. If the patterns from last year are repeated, some of these items will be considered "endgame cards." While the official results will be declared later before the commencement of the promo, here are the predicted lineups.

EA FC 24 TOTY promo men's team

While all the nominations are divided into four broad categories (goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders, attackers), the number of nominations from men's football is higher. That said, certain names are firm favorites to get more votes than their peers.

GK: Ederson

DEF: Virgil van Dijk

DEF: Marquinhos

DEF: Theo Hernandez

DEF: Jules Kounde

MID: Kevin De Bruyne

MID: Jude Bellingham

MID: Rodri

ATT: Erling Haaland

ATT: Lionel Messi

ATT: Kylian Mbappe

12th Man: Mohamed Salah

While this is just a predicted lineup, arguing otherwise is tough. In goal, Alisson is another candidate with a great chance. The defenders are likely going to be the same after the voting process.

Bellingham was arguably the best midfielder last year, especially in the second half. As for the attackers, it could be one last hurrah for Argentine magician Lionel Messi.

EA FC 24 TOTY promo women's team

This is the first time that the popular promo will have a team dedicated solely to women's football. So far, the number of promo cards for female footballers in Ultimate Team has been limited. Things could change soon once the Team of the Year cards are available.

GK: Mary Earps

DEF: Selma Bacha

DEF: Wendie Renard

DEF: Irene Paredes

DEF: Fridolina Rolfo

MID: Alexia Putellas

MID: Lena Oberdorf

MID: Aitana Bonmati

ATT: Caroline Graham Hansen

ATT: Kadidiatou Diani

ATT: Sophia Smith

12th woman: Alexandra Popp

It remains to be seen who ultimately makes it to the starting eleven for their applicable squads. Moreover, there's a great chance for EA Sports to release a separate team for the EA FC 24 TOTY promo Honorable Mentions - footballers who narrowly miss out on a place on the starting eleven.