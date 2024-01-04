All EA FC 24 TOTY nominees 

The complete list of the EA FC 24 TOTY nominees has been leaked online on X (formerly Twitter) by FUT Sheriff and FUT Police Leaks. In this Team of the Year event, two separate teams will represent the very best performers from men's and women's football.
The EA FC 24 TOTY nominees include all positions as well, containing plenty of big names from the world of football. While EA Sports is yet to officially reveal the names, the community can now start to plan whom to vote for. Ultimately, the EA FC 24 TOTY nominees with the highest votes will be elected as the members of the starting lineups.
Complete list of EA FC 24 TOTY nominees (men's football)
Goalkeepers
- Alisson
- Ederson
- Brice Samba
- Gregor Kobel
- Wojciech Szczesny
- Mike Maignan
- Jan Oblak
- Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
Defenders
- William Saliba
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Virgil Van Dijk
- Ruben Dias
- John Stones
- Dante
- Mrquinhos
- Kim Min Jae
- Mats Hummels
- Lucas Martinez Quarta
- Alessandro Bastoni
- Bremer
- Theo Hernandez
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo
- Nicolas Otamendi
- Jules Kounde
- Jesus Navas
- Jose Luis Gaya
Midfielders
- Martin Odegaard
- Declan Rice
- Kaoru Mitoma
- Bernardo Silva
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Rodri
- Bruno Guimaraes
- Jarrod Bowen
- Aleksandr Golovin
- Florian Wirtz
- Granit Xhaka
- Jamal Musiala
- Leroy Sane
- Julian Brandt
- Vincenzo Grifo
- Nicolo Barella
- Federico Chiesa
- Adrien Rabiot
- Riyad Mahrez
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
- Pedri
- Ilkay Gundogan
- Aleix Garcia
- Jude Bellingham
- Roni Kroos
- Luka Modric
- Aurelien Tchouameni
- Federico Valverde
Attackers
- Bukayo Saka
- Mohamed Salah
- Jack Grealish
- Erling Haaland
- Heung Min Son
- Jonathan Clauss
- Ousmane Dembele
- Lee Kang-In
- Kylian Mbappe
- Randal Kolo Muani
- Jeremie Frimpong
- Grimaldo
- Harry Kane
- Lois Openda
- Serhou Guirassy
- Federico Di Marco
- Lautaro Martinez
- Rafael Leao
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
- Victor Osimhen
- Domenico Berardi
- Mehdi Taremi
- Karim Benzema
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Antoine Griezmann
- Morata
- Robert Lewandowski
- Vinicius Jr.
- Takefusa Kubo
- Gerard Moreno
- Lionel Messi
EA FC 24 TOTY nominees (women's football)
Goalkeepers
- Christiane Endler
- Mary Earps
- Merle Frohms
- Chiamaka Nnadozie
- Jane Campbell
Defenders
- Wendie Renard
- Mapi Leon
- Irene Paredes
- Sakina Karchaoui
- Fridolina Rolfo
- Katie McCabe
- Millie Bright
- Selma Bacha
- Ona Batlle
- Amanda Ilestedt
- Ellie Carpenter
- Glodis Perla Viggosdottir
- Niamh Charles
- Naomi Girma
- Olga Carmona
- Jenna Nighswonger
Midfielders
- Alexia Putellas
- Aitana Bonmati
- Patri Guijarro
- Debinha
- Lena Oberdorf
- Grace Geyoro
- Keira Walsh
- Clara Mateo
- Caroline Weir
- Georgia Stanway
- Leicy Santos
- Frida Maanum
- Gartane Thiney
- Janina Minge
- Kerolin Nicoli
- Estefania Banini
- Barbara Dunst
- Sam Coffey
Attackers
- Sam Kerr
- Caroline Graham Hansen
- Kadidiatou Diani
- Guro Reiten
- Alexandra Popp
- Sophia Smith
- Ewa Pajor
- Lauren Hemp
- Lea Schuller
- Salma Paralluelo
- Racheal Kundananji
- Lynn Williams
- Rachel Daly
- Khadija Shaw
- Chloe Kelly
- Eugenie Le Sommer
- Trinity Rodman
- Bethany England
- Alba Redondo
- Tabitha Chawinga
- Melissa Kossler
- Linda Caicedo
When will EA FC 24 TOTY nominees voting open? (Expected date)
Update: The voting process opens on January 8, 2024.
The voting will commence once the TOTY nominees have been officially revealed. Last year, the process started on January 9, 2023. With the nominees list already leaked, the voting for the EA FC 24 Team of the Year nominees could begin earlier, and January 7, 2024, is a likely date.