All EA FC 24 TOTY nominees 

The complete list of the EA FC 24 TOTY nominees has been leaked online on X (formerly Twitter) by FUT Sheriff and FUT Police Leaks. In this Team of the Year event, two separate teams will represent the very best performers from men's and women's football.

The EA FC 24 TOTY nominees include all positions as well, containing plenty of big names from the world of football. While EA Sports is yet to officially reveal the names, the community can now start to plan whom to vote for. Ultimately, the EA FC 24 TOTY nominees with the highest votes will be elected as the members of the starting lineups.

Complete list of EA FC 24 TOTY nominees (men's football)

Goalkeepers

Alisson

Ederson

Brice Samba

Gregor Kobel

Wojciech Szczesny

Mike Maignan

Jan Oblak

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Defenders

William Saliba

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Virgil Van Dijk

Ruben Dias

John Stones

Dante

Mrquinhos

Kim Min Jae

Mats Hummels

Lucas Martinez Quarta

Alessandro Bastoni

Bremer

Theo Hernandez

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Nicolas Otamendi

Jules Kounde

Jesus Navas

Jose Luis Gaya

Midfielders

Martin Odegaard

Declan Rice

Kaoru Mitoma

Bernardo Silva

Kevin De Bruyne

Rodri

Bruno Guimaraes

Jarrod Bowen

Aleksandr Golovin

Florian Wirtz

Granit Xhaka

Jamal Musiala

Leroy Sane

Julian Brandt

Vincenzo Grifo

Nicolo Barella

Federico Chiesa

Adrien Rabiot

Riyad Mahrez

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Pedri

Ilkay Gundogan

Aleix Garcia

Jude Bellingham

Roni Kroos

Luka Modric

Aurelien Tchouameni

Federico Valverde

Attackers

Bukayo Saka

Mohamed Salah

Jack Grealish

Erling Haaland

Heung Min Son

Jonathan Clauss

Ousmane Dembele

Lee Kang-In

Kylian Mbappe

Randal Kolo Muani

Jeremie Frimpong

Grimaldo

Harry Kane

Lois Openda

Serhou Guirassy

Federico Di Marco

Lautaro Martinez

Rafael Leao

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Victor Osimhen

Domenico Berardi

Mehdi Taremi

Karim Benzema

Cristiano Ronaldo

Antoine Griezmann

Morata

Robert Lewandowski

Vinicius Jr.

Takefusa Kubo

Gerard Moreno

Lionel Messi

EA FC 24 TOTY nominees (women's football)

Goalkeepers

Christiane Endler

Mary Earps

Merle Frohms

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Jane Campbell

Defenders

Wendie Renard

Mapi Leon

Irene Paredes

Sakina Karchaoui

Fridolina Rolfo

Katie McCabe

Millie Bright

Selma Bacha

Ona Batlle

Amanda Ilestedt

Ellie Carpenter

Glodis Perla Viggosdottir

Niamh Charles

Naomi Girma

Olga Carmona

Jenna Nighswonger

Midfielders

Alexia Putellas

Aitana Bonmati

Patri Guijarro

Debinha

Lena Oberdorf

Grace Geyoro

Keira Walsh

Clara Mateo

Caroline Weir

Georgia Stanway

Leicy Santos

Frida Maanum

Gartane Thiney

Janina Minge

Kerolin Nicoli

Estefania Banini

Barbara Dunst

Sam Coffey

Attackers

Sam Kerr

Caroline Graham Hansen

Kadidiatou Diani

Guro Reiten

Alexandra Popp

Sophia Smith

Ewa Pajor

Lauren Hemp

Lea Schuller

Salma Paralluelo

Racheal Kundananji

Lynn Williams

Rachel Daly

Khadija Shaw

Chloe Kelly

Eugenie Le Sommer

Trinity Rodman

Bethany England

Alba Redondo

Tabitha Chawinga

Melissa Kossler

Linda Caicedo

When will EA FC 24 TOTY nominees voting open? (Expected date)

Update: The voting process opens on January 8, 2024.

The voting will commence once the TOTY nominees have been officially revealed. Last year, the process started on January 9, 2023. With the nominees list already leaked, the voting for the EA FC 24 Team of the Year nominees could begin earlier, and January 7, 2024, is a likely date.