EA FC 24 TOTY Promo: Expected release dates and more

The EA FC 24 TOTY Promo is arguably set to be one of the most exciting card sets that could appear very soon in Ultimate Team. As of now, EA Sports is yet to announce anything regarding which promos will appear. That said, the start of January and a new year usually marks the impending arrival of the Team of the Year cards.

Despite the lack of official confirmation until now, it's almost certain that the TOTY promo will be included in EA FC 24. Several promos that have appeared in previous FIFA games have been introduced this year.

Given how popular Team of the Year tends to be each year, there's no apparent reason for EA Sports to exclude it. Moreover, certain predictions regarding the release date of the EA FC 24 TOTY Promo can be made based on previous years' experiences.

Expected EA FC 24 TOTY Promo release dates

The EA FC 24 TOTY Promo will likely follow the same pattern as previous years. It usually commences with the announcement of the nominees, which are broken into four categories: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and attackers.

Expand Tweet

In FIFA 23, the first set of nominees were announced on January 9; this year could follow a similar timeline. Once the nominees will be announced, the community will be required to vote for their favorite candidates. Once the votes are in, the main step of the TOTY promo commences, i.e., the card releases.

Last year, these cards were released based on their positions first, followed by the full release of all the first team items. Typically, the TOTY cards are always released during the last week of January or in the second half of the month.

January 26 could be a date worth saving for the community. It's the final Friday of January, and all new promos are usually released at the start of a weekend. Of course, EA Sports could follow an entirely new schedule this time. Hence, it's best for the readers not to draw any conclusions regarding the final release dates unless they are confirmed by the developers.

EA FC 24 TOTY Promo could be one of a kind. With the introduction of women footballers to Ultimate Team, the upcoming promo could feature some unique cards. Moreover, EA Sports will include Honorable Mentions and special cards for footballers who might just miss out on a spot in the final roster. It will be interesting to find out the nominees and who manages to secure the highest votes from the community.