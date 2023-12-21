EA FC 24 Season 3: Frostbite is now live, and it's the perfect start to the festive season for the Ultimate Team community. There are plenty of rewards for players to unlock across different milestones, all of which can be obtained for free. The rewards include special cosmetic items, packs, and promo cards.

The EA FC 24 Season 3: Frostbite will be quite important for the community in many ways. It starts with the Winter Wildcards promo that will go live on December 22. The upcoming promo will include special cards of both active footballers and legends. Additionally, the TOTY promo is expected to arrive in January 2024. Hence, it makes plenty of sense for players to complete all the milestones and unlock the different rewards.

Complete list of EA FC 24 Season 3: Frostbite rewards

The EA FC 24 Season 3: Frostbite includes 35 different milestones, and each one offers something unique. Players will have to reach the milestones by grinding Season XP.

Expand Tweet

Level 1: Gold Players Pack

Level 2: 1 81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 3: 1 82+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 4: A Star is Born Background

Level 5: 84+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 6: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Level 7: A Star is Born TIFO

Level 8: Winter Wildcards Lukas Podolski/1 80+ X10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 9: 83+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 10: Harry Kewel Base Hero/ 83+ X10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 11: For the Shirt Background

Level 12: 85+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 13: 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick

Level 14: Maestro TIFO/Champion TIFO

Level 15: Centurions Icon Ronald Koeman/83+ X20 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 16: 75+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 17: 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Pick

Level 18: Winter Wildcards Wahi/83+ X10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 19: 1 Gold Badge

Level 20: 1 86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack/85+ X4 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 21: Prime Gold Players Pack

Level 22: 1 of 3 85+ Rare Gold Players Pick

Level 23: Maestro Background

Level 24: 82+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 25: 87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack/83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 26: Gold badge

Level 27: 1 of 3 85+ Rare Gold Players Pick

Level 28: 84+ X10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 29: King of the Hill Stadium Theme/King of the Hill Banner/Champion TIFO

Level 30: 87+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 31: 85+ X1 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 32: 80+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 33: 1 of 4 85+ Rare Gold Players Pack/ 84+ X4 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 34: King of the Hill Animated Background

Level 35: Centurions Icon Kelly Smith/87+ Bse, Centurion, Thunderstruck Icon Pack/84+ X20 Rare Gold Players Pack

There are different ways to obtain XP during the EA FC 24 Season 3: Frostbite. Simply playing the game daily or weekly will be helpful, and this will be applicable to all game modes.

Expand Tweet

Certain objectives are also expected to be made available over the course of the ongoing season to help the community get more XP. If the previous seasons are any indicator, completing all the milestones of EA FC 24 Season 3: Frostbite shouldn't be much of a problem.

EA FC 24 Season 3: Frostbite end date

The latest season will be available for the next 35 days and will end on January 25, 2024.