EA FC 24 Season 3: Frostbite is now live, and it's the perfect start to the festive season for the Ultimate Team community. There are plenty of rewards for players to unlock across different milestones, all of which can be obtained for free. The rewards include special cosmetic items, packs, and promo cards.
The EA FC 24 Season 3: Frostbite will be quite important for the community in many ways. It starts with the Winter Wildcards promo that will go live on December 22. The upcoming promo will include special cards of both active footballers and legends. Additionally, the TOTY promo is expected to arrive in January 2024. Hence, it makes plenty of sense for players to complete all the milestones and unlock the different rewards.
Complete list of EA FC 24 Season 3: Frostbite rewards
The EA FC 24 Season 3: Frostbite includes 35 different milestones, and each one offers something unique. Players will have to reach the milestones by grinding Season XP.
- Level 1: Gold Players Pack
- Level 2: 1 81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 3: 1 82+ Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 4: A Star is Born Background
- Level 5: 84+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 6: Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- Level 7: A Star is Born TIFO
- Level 8: Winter Wildcards Lukas Podolski/1 80+ X10 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 9: 83+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 10: Harry Kewel Base Hero/ 83+ X10 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 11: For the Shirt Background
- Level 12: 85+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 13: 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- Level 14: Maestro TIFO/Champion TIFO
- Level 15: Centurions Icon Ronald Koeman/83+ X20 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 16: 75+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 17: 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- Level 18: Winter Wildcards Wahi/83+ X10 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 19: 1 Gold Badge
- Level 20: 1 86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack/85+ X4 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 21: Prime Gold Players Pack
- Level 22: 1 of 3 85+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- Level 23: Maestro Background
- Level 24: 82+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 25: 87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack/83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 26: Gold badge
- Level 27: 1 of 3 85+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- Level 28: 84+ X10 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 29: King of the Hill Stadium Theme/King of the Hill Banner/Champion TIFO
- Level 30: 87+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 31: 85+ X1 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 32: 80+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 33: 1 of 4 85+ Rare Gold Players Pack/ 84+ X4 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Level 34: King of the Hill Animated Background
- Level 35: Centurions Icon Kelly Smith/87+ Bse, Centurion, Thunderstruck Icon Pack/84+ X20 Rare Gold Players Pack
There are different ways to obtain XP during the EA FC 24 Season 3: Frostbite. Simply playing the game daily or weekly will be helpful, and this will be applicable to all game modes.
Certain objectives are also expected to be made available over the course of the ongoing season to help the community get more XP. If the previous seasons are any indicator, completing all the milestones of EA FC 24 Season 3: Frostbite shouldn't be much of a problem.
EA FC 24 Season 3: Frostbite end date
The latest season will be available for the next 35 days and will end on January 25, 2024.