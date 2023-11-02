Best tips and tricks to unlock all EA FC 24 season rewards fast

With the second season of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team underway, gamers will be eager to obtain as much XP in as little time as possible to get their hands on these exciting rewards. The Season Pass has been completely revamped and improved in the latest title, offering more enticing packs and players than ever before.

The system of Seasons was first introduced to Ultimate Team in FIFA 20, allowing gamers to grind various objectives to earn XP and progress along the various tiers. Every tier provides fans with packs, players, and cosmetic items, making the grind extremely worthwhile. However, the Season Pass is better than ever before in EA FC 24, with the level of the rewards being upgraded with every passing season.

Obtaining Seasonal XP is easier than ever before in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

After an incredibly successful first season in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has raised the bar even further with the rewards on offer in Season 2. There are a bunch of upgraded special players and fodder packs up for grabs, making this entire process worth the effort.

While obtaining seasonal XP is rather straightforward and easy, there are multiple ways in which fans can optimize their approach to unlock the best rewards as soon as possible.

1) Completing all available XP-based objectives

Being the primary method of obtaining XP in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, this is also the most obvious and apparent way. EA Sports regularly releases objectives that offer XP boosts, with some of these being recurring segments that refresh after a specific point in time.

Not only are there Daily Objectives, which can be as simple as playing a game and scoring three goals but there are also Weekly Objectives that offer even more challenges.

These challenges feature various aspects of the overall Ultimate Team experience, such as buying and selling players in the transfer market, playing games in various game modes, as well as earning Stars in the Moments game mode.

To make the most out of their time in EA FC 24, fans must ensure that they complete these objectives as soon as possible every time they refresh.

Playing competitive game modes in Ultimate Team

While this might seem like an obvious option to many, some might not realize that game modes like Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and Champions also offer XP in EA FC 24. This is a brand new change in the latest title, making these game modes even more worthwhile.

Not only do these modes provide fans with some of the most incredible rewards based on their rank, but they also offer a massive XP boost that can propel them to the next level in the Season Pass.