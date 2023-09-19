All EA FC 24 Season 1 player rewards confirmed

EA FC 24 might be available only for some early access players before its release on September 29, 2023, but the key rewards of the first season have been revealed. The information was posted on social media by reliable leaker FUT Arcade, although the news has now been officially confirmed, thanks to the streamer copies. EA Sports wants to make the new game attractive, offering players the chance to earn up to five special cards in Ultimate Team 24.

Seasons are key for many players to earn valuable rewards by simply playing the games, and it won't be any different in FC 24. The highlight cards of Season 1 include some interesting names, while some rewards have amazing stats. Moreover, the highlights include recognizable names from the world of both men's and women's football.

FC 24's Season 1 highlight rewards include player picks

The highlight cards will be handed out once FC 24 players reach level 15 on the Season 1 reward path. From there on, players can get the picks at regular intervals.

Level 15 - Sandy Baltimore/Lynn Wilms

Level 20 - Ferdi Kadioglu/Kieran Drewsbury-Hall/Matheus Reis

Level 25 - Haillie Mace/Asier Illaramendi/Martha Thomas

Level 30 - Cristian Trello/Yukinari Sugawara/Ingrid Engen

Level 40 - Mattheus Cunha/Manu Kone

There will be more rewards awaiting players, like an 83x10 pack at level 5. It's clear that EA Sports wants to make the seasonal grind more worthwhile. The publishers had already stated their intentions in Pitch Notes announced a couple of days ago.

It goes without saying that Season 1 looks extremely appealing for FC 24 players to grind as much as they can. Doing so will allow them to unlock some great rewards and packs, which will immensely help them improve their squads.

Reaching level 40 will be challenging, though, as players will have to complete several different objectives throughout the season. That said, the Mattheus Cunha card looks absolutely amazing, considering the fact that he will be available for free. His stats are extremely pro-meta, and he will be a wonderful addition to any player and their respective squad.