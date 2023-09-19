EA Sports reveals new EA FC 24 Icons, featuring Zico, Mia Hamm, and others

With the full EA FC 24 database now being available to the public, EA Sports has confirmed the addition of players like Zico and Mia Hamm to the Icon roster. Icons have been completely overhauled in the upcoming game, with the developers reverting to the old ways of having only one base card per footballer instead of three. This makes the addition of such impressive new cards even more exciting.

Described by EA Sports as the Class of 24, these new additions to the Icon lineup possess some incredible overall ratings and attributes that accurately depict their abilities at the peak of their careers. Widely regarded as some of the best in the history of the sport, players like Mia Hamm and Zico will serve as fine additions to this illustrious list of athletes in EA FC 24.

Mia Hamm and Zico headline the list of new Icons added to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Not only has the Icon rating system shifted to depict only one version of these legendary athletes in EA FC 24, their contribution to team chemistry has also been improved, With Icons now offering bonus chemistry to every league in the squad, they will now be more popular and viable than ever before in EA FC 24, especially with new players like Mia Hamm and Zico offering more elite-tier options.

Similar to his Brazilian counterparts, Zico possesses the stats to potentially be one of the best playmaking midfielders in the game. On the other hand, Mia Hamm appears to be the female version of Ronaldo Nazario on the virtual pitch due to her impressive attributes, and the combination of five-star skill moves with a five-star weak foot.

These Icons have been newly added to EA FC 24

These two are not the only new additions, as EA Sports has also secured the following names for the much-anticipated upcoming title:

Mia Hamm: 93

Sir Bobby Charlton: 92

Birgit Prinz: 92

Zico: 91

Homare Sawa: 91

Camille Abily: 90

Kelly Smith: 89

Franck Ribery: 88

Current-gen fans of the sport will be most familiar with Franck Ribery, as the Frenchman only recently retired from active play. The former Bayern Munich winger is widely regarded as one of the best players of the century so far, often competing against Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for individual titles.

Many big names have been added to the Icon roster in EA FC 24, both male and female alike. Gamers will thus be more eager than ever before to get started on their Ultimate Team journey and work towards obtaining these legendary footballers.