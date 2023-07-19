All new EA FC 24 skill moves: How to perform them in-game?

The official gameplay reveal trailer and the gameplay deep-dive for EA FC 24 has provided fans with glimpses of some incredible new skill moves performed by the likes of Vinicius Junior. While there were no instructions regarding how to perform these exciting new moves in-game, gamers were curious to learn more about these breathtaking maneuvers.

Luckily for the fanbase, renowned skiller and gameplay content creator Ozilla has now uploaded a comprehensive guide on how to perform these new skill moves in EA FC 24. He is notorious for being one of the most creative and adept dribblers and skill-move experts in the history of the franchise, and these fancy new tricks are right up his alley.

EA FC 24 will feature some brand-new tricks and skill moves

Skill moves are an integral part of the gaming experience offered by EA Sports. While these are grounded in reality and based on moves performed by athletes in real-life, their implementation on the virtual pitch can often be a lot more arcade-like and entertaining. These maneuvers shape the meta of the game every year and are the key to scoring more goals.

Amongst the various prominent skillers in the community, Ozilla is renowned for his ridiculously flashy and almost unrealistic tricks, earning him a large following on his social media. He recently uploaded a tutorial on how to perform the new skill moves added to EA FC 24, and gamers will be eager to get try these out once the game officially releases.

These are the controls for the new skill moves:

Drag-back turn : Hold L2 on PlayStation or LT on Xbox and hold down the right stick. This is a four-star skill move.

: Hold L2 on PlayStation or LT on Xbox and hold down the right stick. This is a four-star skill move. Flair Nutmeg : Hold L1 and R1 on PlayStation or LB and RB on Xbox and flick the right stick in any direction. This is a four-star skill move.

: Hold L1 and R1 on PlayStation or LB and RB on Xbox and flick the right stick in any direction. This is a four-star skill move. Ball-Roll Drag : Hold L1 on PlayStation or LB on Xbox and flick the right stick in the direction the player is facing and then left or right. This is a four-star skill move.

: Hold L1 on PlayStation or LB on Xbox and flick the right stick in the direction the player is facing and then left or right. This is a four-star skill move. Rainbow Bounce : Hold L1 on PlayStation or LB on Xbox and flick the right stick down and then up. This is a five-star skill move.

: Hold L1 on PlayStation or LB on Xbox and flick the right stick down and then up. This is a five-star skill move. Ball Hop Akka : Press the R3 button on PlayStation or the RS button on Xbox and flick the left stick in any direction. This skill move requires the player to possess the Trickster PlayStyle.

: Press the R3 button on PlayStation or the RS button on Xbox and flick the left stick in any direction. This skill move requires the player to possess the Trickster PlayStyle. Knee Akka: Press the R3 button on PlayStation or the RS button on Xbox and point the left stick in any direction. This skill move requires the player to possess the Trickster PlayStyle.

This is the first instance of gamers being able to witness the new PlayStyle feature being implemented in EA FC 24, which is an exciting new development.

The El Tornado is no longer a part of EA FC 24

The popular El Tornado skill move was added to the series in FIFA 18 and was a large part of the promotional material for the game. However, eagle-eyed gamers will have noticed that the controls for the ball-roll drag are similar, indicating that the fan-favorite trick has now been replaced.