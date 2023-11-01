EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit objective: How to complete, all reward tiers, and more

EA Sports has released a refreshed version of the very first Themed Team Pursuit objective set in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, throwing back to the inaugural week of the promo when the concept was introduced. However, this time around, the set features brand-new requirements and stipulations, as well as improved rewards for gamers to grind for.

There have been several versions of the Themed Team Pursuit objective released so far in the game cycle, featuring similar sets of rewards and challenges emphasizing various leagues from around the world.

While the theme has remained constant, the rewards have been improved, making it an even more worthwhile proposition.

The Themed Team Pursuit is back with better rewards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

With the Centurions promo being in full swing in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, gamers are always on the lookout for more packs to test their luck at obtaining one of these elusive items. This makes the latest Themed Team Pursuit objective even more appealing, especially with the all-new and improved rewards on offer.

Not only are the available packs worth grinding for, but the objective itself is rather easy to complete due to the simplistic nature of the challenges.

Moreover, this objective allows gamers to test new players from various obscure leagues, such as the EFL Championship and Barclays WSL.

How to complete the Themed Team Pursuit objective in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of this objective set, as well as the rewards offered at every tier:

Premier League: Win three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having a minimum of five Premier League players in your starting eleven. Earn an 80+ x 5 players pack.

Win three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having a minimum of five Premier League players in your starting eleven. Earn an 80+ x 5 players pack. EFL Championship : Win three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having a minimum of five EFL Championship players in your starting eleven. Earn a 78+ x 2 players pack.

: Win three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having a minimum of five EFL Championship players in your starting eleven. Earn a 78+ x 2 players pack. Barclays WSL : Win three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having a minimum of five Barclays WSL players in your starting eleven. Earn a 78+ x 2 players pack.

: Win three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having a minimum of five Barclays WSL players in your starting eleven. Earn a 78+ x 2 players pack. First Owner: Win three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having a minimum of five First Owner players in your starting eleven. Earn an 81+ x 2 players pack.

The overall group reward for completing this objective is an 83+ x 2 players pack, which is the best reward offered so far by such objectives.

With the Centurions promo roster being live in EA FC 24 and the objective being available for the next two weeks, it is definitely worth grinding for.

Gamers can easily complete two segments at a time by building the necessary squads, making it a simple task even for beginners in Ultimate Team.