EA FC 24 Squad Foundations Barclays WSL objective: How to complete, all reward tiers, and more

The latest set of Squad Foundations objectives is live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with players from the Barclays WSL (Women's Super League) receiving boosted versions in the game. This is one of the most popular and prominent leagues in women's football, making this objective set extremely enticing for gamers looking to build a squad on a budget.

The objective set contains players like Lina Hurtig from Arsenal, Vicky Losada from Brighton, and Jess Carter from Chelsea FC, making it an enticing proposition due to the variety of rewards on offer.

It is the latest addition in the long line of Squad Foundations objectives from various leagues, making it a successful concept in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Special cards from the Barclays WSL are now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has already released Squad Foundations players from the Eredivisie, Turkish Superlig, NWSL, and Spain Liga F in SBCs as well as objectives. With England being home to some of the most prominent clubs in the world, the introduction of special Barclays WSL players comes as a welcome addition to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Not only do these players possess overpowered stats and attributes, but they are also easy to obtain. Gamers can complete the challenges in Squad Battles, Division Rivals, or Champions, making it accessible to even beginner-level players.

How to complete this objective?

Similar to previously released Squad Foundations objectives, this set also consists of four segments. These are the exact stipulations and rewards of each segment:

Pure Vision : Assist five goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a Barclays WSL player. Earn 83-rated Vicky Losada.

: Assist five goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a Barclays WSL player. Earn 83-rated Vicky Losada. Goals Galore: Score eight goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a Barclays WSL player. Earn a Premium Gold pack.

Score eight goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a Barclays WSL player. Earn a Premium Gold pack. Play 8 : Play eight matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least two Barclays WSL players in your starting eleven. Earn 84-rated Jess Carter.

: Play eight matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least two Barclays WSL players in your starting eleven. Earn 84-rated Jess Carter. Win 5: Win five matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least two Barclays WSL players in your starting eleven. Earn a 78+ x 2 players pack.

By completing all of these segments, gamers can get their hands on an 85-rated version of Arsenal's Lina Hurtig. She possesses well-rounded attributes for a winger, four-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, as well as the Finesse Shot and Trivela PlayStyles.

With how overpowered PlayStyles are in the game, these factors make her a viable attacker in the current meta of EA FC 24, making the latest set of Squad Foundations objectives worth the grind in Ultimate Team.