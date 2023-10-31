EA FC 24 MLS Squad Foundations objective set: How to complete, all reward tiers, and more

The MLS Squad Foundations objective has now been released in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team — with special versions of Nathan Byrne, Darlington Nagbe, and Jordan Morris being up for grabs via an objective. Similar to the pattern established so far by this title's developer, the Squad Foundations SBC is accompanied by these three players being available in its Milestones section for gamers to unlock.

Objectives like the newly released one are extremely popular with casual Ultimate Team enthusiasts, as they provide special cards for completing very easy and simplistic tasks. These releases also shed light on some of the most underrated competitions in club football, with MLS being the latest inclusion in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The MLS Squad Foundations objective offers special versions of Morris, Nagbe, and Byrne in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Similar to previously released Squad Foundations objectives, the set of MLS Squad Foundations challenges features some very simple tasks that you can complete easily in various EA FC 24 game modes. Upon accomplishing these objectives, you will unlock special boosted versions of overpowered players like Darlington Nagbe, Nathan Byrne and Jordan Morris.

While these players can often be hard to accommodate into a squad due to their nation and league chemistry links, the latest Squad Foundations Luquinhas SBC offers an extra option when building a team for his objective.

How to complete the MLS Squad Foundations objectives in EA FC 24?

Similar to the previous iterations, this objective set can also be completed in Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and Champions. These are the specific stipulations and rewards offered by each of the four individual segments:

Major Assists : Assist five goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an MLS player. Earn 83-rated Squad Foundations Nathan Byrne.

: Assist five goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an MLS player. Earn 83-rated Squad Foundations Nathan Byrne. MLS 7 : Score 7 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an MLS player. Earn a Premium Gold pack.

: Score 7 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an MLS player. Earn a Premium Gold pack. Play 6: Play six matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least two players from the MLS in your starting eleven. Earn 84-rated Squad Foundations Darlington Nagbe.

Play six matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least two players from the MLS in your starting eleven. Earn 84-rated Squad Foundations Darlington Nagbe. Win 5: Win five matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with at least two MLS players in your starting eleven. Earn a 78+ x 2 players pack.

The overall group reward for completing this objective is an 85-rated Squad Foundations Jordan Morris with the following key attributes:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 82

Passing: 79

Dribbling: 83

Defending: 51

Physicality: 86

He also has some impressive PlayStyles like Rapid, Quickstep, and Trivela, making him a viable player in EA FC 24's current meta. With players like Lionel Messi now playing in the MLS, these objective items could prove to be useful in the future.