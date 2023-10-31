EA FC 24 Squad Foundations Luquinhas SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The latest set of Squad Foundations players are now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Luquinhas being the SBC version representing the MLS. The Brazilian winger currently plays for the New York Red Bulls, and has received an amazing boosted version that provides him with the upgrades needed to be usable in the current meta.

Squad Foundations has proven to be a popular addition to Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, with many obscure leagues receiving special cards via objectives and SBCs. Not only are the SBCs reasonably priced, but the objectives are easy to complete as well. This makes players like Luquinhas extremely appealing for those who don't have much to spend on their teams.

Luquinhas is the MLS Squad Foundations SBC player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Brazilians have always been popular in the world of Ultimate Team due to their sublime dribbling skills and attacking flair, and the latest Luquinhas card is no different. The New York Red Bulls winger has received a stunning 85-rated SBC version as part of the Squad Foundations system, making him a viable attacker in EA FC 24.

There have already been several sets of Squad Foundations representing various leagues in Ultimate Team, including Liga Portugal, Liga F, Eredivisie, and the Turkish Superlig. This system allows fans of these leagues to obtain special cards of their favorite players, making them usable and providing gamers with something to grind for.

How to unlock Squad Foundations Luquinhas in EA FC 24?

Similar to most of the previously released Squad Foundations SBCs, this challenge also consists of a single squad. These are the specific stipulations mentioned that gamers must adhere to:

Players from Brazil: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in the squad: Minimum 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 27,000 FUT coins, which is to be expected considering the price of 83-rated players in the current state of the transfer market. However, the price of in-form players greatly boosts these expenses, so gamers can easily compensate by using untradeables from their club.

Is it worth completing the Squad Foundations Luquinhas SBC in EA FC 24?

Luquinhas has received a massive boost over his base rating, and is now 85-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 78

Passing: 77

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 48

Physicality: 70

He also has 4-star skill moves, a 4-star weak foot, and several impressive PlayStyles like Finesse Shot, Technical, and Trivela. This makes him a lethal super-sub in the game, especially for fans who are on a limited budget.