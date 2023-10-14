EA FC 24  Squad Foundations Shanice van de Sanden SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports have released the latest Squad Foundations player SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Shanice van de Sanden from Liverpool receiving a boosted version. The Dutch superstar is one of the standout players on the female roster of the Merseyside Reds, and her abilities have been recognized by the developers with a boosted SBC version.

Squad Foundations players have been an incredible addition to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, offering squad-building options to gamers on a budget. These players provide representation to some of the more obscure leagues in the sport, which is great for the sport in general.

With players like van de Sanden representing the Women's Super League, this concept has been a massive success.

Squad Foundations Shanice van de Sanden can now be unlocked via an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

With women now being part of Ultimate Team, there are plenty of new options for gamers to build meta squads in EA FC 24. While players like Sam Kerr and Alexia Putellas steal the spotlight with their high overall ratings and impressive stats, players like Squad Foundations Shanice van de Sanden are excellent options for lower-tier teams.

We have already had several Squad Foundations SBCs and player objectives representing various leagues from both the male and female sides of the sport.

With Liverpool being one of the most prominent names in the world of football, it comes as no surprise that their player has been chosen to represent the Women's Super League in EA FC 24.

How to unlock Squad Foundations Shanice van de Sanden in EA FC 24?

Similar to previously released Squad Foundation SBCs like Leroy Fer and Angelina, the latest SBC also consists of a single squad. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the SBC:

Number of players with minimum OVR of 86: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 18,000 coins, which is to be expected considering the cost of previously released Squad Foundations SBCs.

Considering high-rated fodder players are relatively expensive at the moment due to SBCs like POTM Heung Min Son, POTM Leao, and Trailblazers Rodrygo, an 84-rated squad is comparatively cheaper and easy to obtain.

With so many packs being easily accessible in various game modes, as well as in the Ultimate Team store, fans can easily get their hands on high-rated players to submit into SBCs.

84-rated players are still pretty cheap in the current state of the transfer market, making SBCs like Squad Foundations Shanice van de Sanden really tempting for gamers on a limited budget.