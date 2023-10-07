EA FC 24 Squad Foundations Angelina SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Squad Foundations SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Angelina representing OL Reign from the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The Brazilian maestro has received a boosted version in the game that can be unlocked via an SBC, and she possesses the stats to be an incredible card on the virtual pitch.

Not only have EA Sports released Angelina as a Squad Foundations SBC, but they have also added NWSL Squad Foundations objectives in the Milestones section of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

This has been a recurring theme in the game so far this year, with many minor leagues being represented via special cards released through objectives and SBCs.

Angelina is the latest Squad Foundations SBC player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Squad Foundations are an excellent addition to the game that allows gamers to build an incredible lineup on a limited budget. So far, EA Sports has released such players from the Turkish Superlig, Eredivisie, and Spanish Liga F.

The NWSL is the latest addition to this concept, with Angelina receiving an SBC version in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The Brazilian midfielder can play as a central attacking midfielder or as a central defensive midfielder, but with rather underwhelming defensive stats, she will be best deployed in her primary CAM role.

How to unlock Squad Foundations Angelina in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Similar to the Squad Foundations Leroy Fer SBC, this SBC also consists of a single squad. The challenge features a specific set of requirements with the following stipulations:

Brazil players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

86 and higher OVR players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 17,000 coins, which comes as no surprise considering the low cost of gold fodder players in the current state of the transfer market.

With so many cheap and easy packs being available in milestone objectives, Season progress, and SBCs, gamers already have plenty of untradeables to craft this SBC.

Is it worth completing the Squad Foundations Angelina SBC in EA FC 24?

The addition of women to Ultimate Team has been an incredible move, providing gamers with more options than ever. Female footballers are exceptional in attacking roles due to their small stature and agile dribbling abilities, and the latest Angelina SBC card is no different.

She possesses the following stats:

Pace: 84

Shooting: 80

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 60

Physicality: 78

While she does not have any PlayStyles to make her truly elite tier, the combination of her stats, four-star skills, and a four-star weak foot makes her an exceptional option for cheap budget squads at this stage of the game.