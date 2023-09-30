EA FC 24 Squad Foundations Leroy Fer SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has continued the trend of releasing more Squad Foundations player SBCs every week in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Leroy Fer receiving a boosted special card. The Dutch midfielder is somewhat of a fan-favorite in the world of Ultimate Team due to the various special cards he has had over the years, and his latest SBC item certainly lives up to expectations.

Squad Foundations players have been an excellent addition to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, providing newcomers with some overpowered players for their squads. They are extremely cheap and easy to obtain, making them value-for-money due to their impressive stats.

Leroy Fer is the latest player to receive such an SBC, and his card looks really formidable on paper.

The Squad Foundations Leroy Fer SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Leroy Fer has had various special cards in Ultimate Team over the years, and has represented some of the best sides in Europe's most underrated leagues as well.

He is currently plying his trade in the Turkish Superlig for Alanyaspor, which makes his new SBC version hard to link in EA FC 24.

However, his Dutch nationality compensates for his lack of league links, making the SBC rather intriguing.

How to complete the Squad Foundations Leroy Fer SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Expand Tweet

The SBC is extremely cheap to complete, which is rather surprising considering how good his stats are. It consists of a single squad with the following stipulations mentioned in its requirements:

Players with a minimum of 86 OVR: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 16,000 coins, which is almost as low as it gets for most special cards in Ultimate Team. With how easy it is to obtain packs and how cheap gold fodder players currently are in the transfer market, it comes as no surprise that the card is this cheap.

Is it worth completing the Squad Foundations Leroy Fer SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Squad Foundation Leroy Fer can play as a midfielder or as a centre-back, making him extremely versatile in the new chemistry system of EA FC 24. He also possesses the following key stats:

Pace: 73

Shooting: 75

Passing: 81

Dribbling: 80

Defending: 80

Physicality: 90

While the card might prove to be hard to link due to the league he belongs to, there are plenty of overpowered Dutch players in the game to provide him with the chemistry he needs.

EA Sports has also released some Turkish league Squad Foundations players as objectives, making it even more worthwhile to unlock a card of this caliber.