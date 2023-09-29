EA FC 24 First XI SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The First XI SBC is the final and most challenging segment of the Hybrid Leagues SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, acting as the ultimate hurdle separating gamers from some incredible rewards. Hybrid Leagues is classified as an Advanced SBC in Ultimate Team, which is fitting considering the challenging and complicated nature of its requirements.

However, there are multiple easy ways to complete this challenge without breaking the bank. With the introduction of female footballers in the Ultimate Team, these SBCs are easier than ever to complete due to the availability of so many new leagues.

This makes Advanced SBCs like Hybrid Leagues even more profitable, especially segments like the First XI SBC, which offers a really expensive and desirable pack.

While Advanced SBCs like the First XI SBC have now been classified under Foundation SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, they have retained their viability from previous years.

However, their rewards have been made untradeable in recent times, much to the disappointment of the community. To counter the untradeable nature of these packs, EA Sports has made the packs themselves better and more expensive.

The First XI SBC is part of the Hybrid Leagues set, which requires gamers to get creative in order to unlock the rewards on offer. The requirements of this set are rather tricky, but the rewards are worth the effort.

How to complete the First XI SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Similar to other such Foundation SBC segments, this challenge consists of a single squad with a specific set of stipulations. These are the requirements that gamers must fulfill to complete the SBC:

Leagues: Exactly eleven in your starting eleven.

Player quality: Minimum gold.

Rare players: Minimum seven in your starting eleven.

Total chemistry points: Minimum 27.

Number of players in your starting eleven: Exactly 11.

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 7,000 coins, and it offers a Rare Mega pack in return upon completion. This pack is worth around 55,000 coins in the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team store, which makes the SBC an absolute bargain for gamers looking to get their hands on some packs for future promos.

Is it worth completing the First XI SBC in EA FC 24?

The Hybrid Leagues, Hybrid Nations, and Hybrid League and Nations SBCs are always worth completing due to the expensive nature of the packs they offer. While these packs are untradeable now and do not contribute to your overall coin balance, the packs themselves could potentially provide you with an amazing player to add to your squad.

Not only is the First XI SBC worth completing on its own, but it is even more worthwhile considering that the group reward for the entire Hybrid Leagues set is a Jumbo Rare Players Pack worth 100,000 coins.