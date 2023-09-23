EA FC 24 Six of the Best SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

Six of the Best is the second segment of the fan-favorite Hybrid Nations SBC in EA FC 24 and is one of the best value SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. With gamers now being able to access the full game due to Early Access and the Web App, they're doing everything possible to obtain packs and upgrade their squad. Thus, such SBCs are extremely worthwhile.

Formerly classified as an Advanced SBC in previous iterations of the series, Hybrid Nations is a set of rather complex SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Six of the Best is the second segment of this set and offers rewards that justify the complicated and challenging requirements, much to the excitement of gamers worldwide.

Six of the Best is part of the Hybrid Nations SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Squad Building Challenges are an integral part of the overall Ultimate Team experience, and it is almost impossible to make the most out of your time in the game without them. Completing these challenges provides special players, items, and packs, including the Six of the Best SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

This segment of the Hybrid Nations SBC set is popularly referred to as one of the Advanced SBCs. The requirements of these challenges are rather complicated, but gamers are adequately compensated for their efforts with amazing packs. While EA Sports has made these rewards untradeable in recent times, these SBCs are still worth completing to optimally upgrade your roster.

How to complete the Six of the Best SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Being the second segment, this SBC features an increase in difficulty compared to the first challenge of Hybrid Nations. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the SBC:

Nationalities: Exactly six in your starting eleven

Players from the same nation: Maximum three in your starting eleven

Players from the same club: Maximum three in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Team chemistry: Minimum 18

The rating and chemistry threshold has been increased in this SBC compared to the Final Four SBC. As the name of the challenge suggests, it requires exactly six nationalities to be completed, which makes accomplishing this goal easy for fans by using players from a league that has a lot of international athletes.

The overall expected cost of the Six of the Best SBC is around 3,200 coins. However, gamers can easily bring this cost down by using the various players at their disposal in their clubs. It offers a Small Prime Gold players Pack upon completion, which has a value of around 22,500 coins. This deal makes the SBC an absolute bargain in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.