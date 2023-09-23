EA FC 24 The Final Four SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The Final Four SBC is part of the Hybrid Nations SBC set in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and offers a few exciting rewards in exchange for some players. With the game now being available on Early Access around the globe, fans are doing their best to obtain as many packs as possible to improve their squad, making these SBCs extremely worthwhile.

Being an Advanced SBC, it comes as no surprise that every segment of Hybrid Nations is rather challenging when it comes to the requirements and demands.

That said, the Final Four SBC is easier in comparison to the other squads, as it is the introductory segment of the set in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The Final Four SBC is part of Hybrid Nations in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Advanced SBCs have been extremely popular with the playerbase since their inception, giving them access to some expensive packs in the early stages of the game. However, they have been a contentious topic in recent years, with EA Sports choosing to make their rewards untradeable. The reward offered by the Final Four SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is untradeable as well, but it is still a fantastic SBC in general.

Since the game is still in its Early Access stage, there is very little to do in the SBC section except for these Advanced SBCs, including Hybrid Nations, Hybrid Leagues, and Hybrid Leagues and Nations. These three SBC sets contain some enticing packs, which can be really beneficial for UT enthusiasts.

How to complete the Final Four SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

This is the very first segment of the Hybrid Nations SBC set and features the following stipulations that gamers must adhere to:

Nationalities: Exactly four in your starting eleven

Players from the same nation: Maximum four

Players from the same club: Maximum four

Rare players: Minimum four

Team overall rating: Minimum 70

Team chemistry: Minimum 15

Being the first segment of the set, the low rating threshold and chemistry requirements make it easy to craft this SBC with the players already present in your club. However, for those who want to complete it from scratch, the overall expected cost of the SBC is around 2,600 coins.

Fans can use third-party sites and apps like FUTBIN and FUT.GG to see potential solutions for such SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The Final Four SBC offers a Mixed Players Pack upon completion. While the contents of the pack are untradeable and the pack itself is not as impressive as the rewards provided by the other segments, this is an essential SBC for those looking to complete the entire set and receive the best possible packs to improve their squads.