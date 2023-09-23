How to play EA FC 24 today: All available options for players

EA FC 24 is now playable on Early Access across various platforms for gamers around the world. With this being the first installment in the rebranded EA Sports FC franchise, the hype and expectations are higher than ever, and fans of the sport are eager to see how the title stacks up against its predecessors from the FIFA series.

While the full release of the game is still a few days away, with the Standard Edition arriving on September 29, there are plenty of ways for gamers to get the title already. Not only can they get their hands on the full version of EA FC 24, but there is also the possibility of obtaining it as a limited-time trial for anyone unsure about the purchase.

EA FC 24 is now available to be played across various consoles

EA FC 24 has been released on Early Access on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. With the much-anticipated game being available on so many platforms, there are also multiple ways to start playing it now.

The game is EA Sports' latest and most promising football simulation title, and fans will be looking for all possible ways to start their grind.

Here are the various ways through which you can get your hands on the latest title:

1) Purchasing the Ultimate Edition

Similar to previous years, the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24 has been released much earlier than the Standard Edition. This is just one of many perks and benefits that gamers receive for paying extra to get the Ultimate Edition. This purchase is certainly worth it this year, especially for Ultimate Team enthusiasts looking to make the most out of their time in the game.

The Nike Mad Ready campaign has been added to the title as an Early Access exclusive. This means that it will last for a limited time and only be available for fans who purchase the best possible version. The promo includes various objectives that offer significant rewards.

2) The EA Play Trial

EA Play is a paid subscription service by EA that gives gamers access to a plethora of games from their catalog, including EA FC 24. Fans who purchase this subscription will be able to access a 10-hour trial version on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

However, there is an additional tier called EA Play Pro for gamers on PC, which will give them access to the full game, along with Ultimate Edition perks and benefits as well. This is certainly one of the best ways to get the game for fans of the series who play on PC.