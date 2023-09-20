All FC 24 Season 1 rewards: Player Picks, Packs, and more

Once FC 24's early access commences on September 22, so will Season 1 of Ultimate Team 24. This will mark the first set of rewards that players can grind for. It will run until the first week of November, making it the longest, although future seasons might have the same duration. Over the next six weeks (five for those who bought Standard Edition), players will have the opportunity to earn various rewards, including both picks and packs.
The information has arrived thanks to the streamers who were able to start their journey on September 19. This was the first instance where the global audience got a glimpse of what was in store for them coming in the next few days. With the details about the Season 1 rewards, FC 24 players will be able to plan their progression better.
FC 24 Season 1 rewards have plenty of interesting options
EA Sports has already announced that the seasonal rewards of FC 24 will be enhanced. There won't be any swaps, and it will be directly included as part of the seasonal reward track. Season 1 has some amazing options for the players in the form of picks and packs that can be earned throughout the next six weeks.
- Level 1 Trinity Rodman 7 games loan item
- Level 2 Premium Gold Pack
- Level 3 Loyality XL TIFO
- Level 4 1/3 75+ Player Pick
- Level 5 80x10 Pack/84x2 Pack
- Level 6 78x2 Pack
- Level 7 80x2 Pack
- Level 8 Loyality TIFO
- Level 9 81x2 Pack
- Level 10 83x10 Pack/ 84x5 Pack
- Level 11 Virgil Van Dijk/Jude Bellingham (7 games loan item)
- Level 12 83+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- Level 13 FC Black Badge
- Level 14 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- Level 15: Pick between Baltimore and Wilms
- Level 16 Premium Gold Pack
- Level 17 1/3 80+ Pick
- Level 18 XL Tifo
- Level 19 83x10 Pack
- Level 20 Pick between Kadioglu, Dewsbury-Hall, and Matheus Reis
- Level 21 Pride TIFO
- Level 22 82x2 Pack
- Level 23 FC Gradient Badge
- Level 24 Premium Gold Players Pack
- Level 25: Pick between Thomas, Illaramendi, and Mace
- Level 26 Teamwork XL TIFO
- Level 27 Prime Gold Players Pack
- Level 28 Teamwork TIFO
- Level 29 85x3 Players Pack
- Level 30: Pick between Tello, Sugawara, and Engen
- Level 31 84+ Pack
- Level 32 FC Texture Badge
- Level 33 84+ x2 Pack
- Level 34 1/3 83+ Pack
- Level 35 84x5 Pack
- Level 36 A New Era TIFO
- Level 37 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- Level 38 Rare Players Pack
- Level 39 85x2 Pack
- Level 40 Pick between Cunha, Kone, or 86x3 Pack
Compared to Season 1 of FIFA 23, things look far more rewarding in FC 24. For starters, the guaranteed overalls of rewards from several packs are far higher than what was available at the start of previous releases. The same can also be said about the player picks as well.
Level 40 introduces a pick between Mattheus Cunha and Manu Kone, both of whom are rated at 87. The stats on both cards are sublime, considering the time at which FC 24 players will be able to unlock them.
That said, it will be interesting to find out how quickly players can complete all 40 levels of Season 1 rewards.