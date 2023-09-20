All FC 24 Season 1 rewards: Player Picks, Packs, and more

Once FC 24's early access commences on September 22, so will Season 1 of Ultimate Team 24. This will mark the first set of rewards that players can grind for. It will run until the first week of November, making it the longest, although future seasons might have the same duration. Over the next six weeks (five for those who bought Standard Edition), players will have the opportunity to earn various rewards, including both picks and packs.

The information has arrived thanks to the streamers who were able to start their journey on September 19. This was the first instance where the global audience got a glimpse of what was in store for them coming in the next few days. With the details about the Season 1 rewards, FC 24 players will be able to plan their progression better.

FC 24 Season 1 rewards have plenty of interesting options

EA Sports has already announced that the seasonal rewards of FC 24 will be enhanced. There won't be any swaps, and it will be directly included as part of the seasonal reward track. Season 1 has some amazing options for the players in the form of picks and packs that can be earned throughout the next six weeks.

Level 1 Trinity Rodman 7 games loan item

Level 2 Premium Gold Pack

Level 3 Loyality XL TIFO

Level 4 1/3 75+ Player Pick

Level 5 80x10 Pack/84x2 Pack

Level 6 78x2 Pack

Level 7 80x2 Pack

Level 8 Loyality TIFO

Level 9 81x2 Pack

Level 10 83x10 Pack/ 84x5 Pack

Level 11 Virgil Van Dijk/Jude Bellingham (7 games loan item)

Level 12 83+ Rare Gold Player Pack

Level 13 FC Black Badge

Level 14 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack

Level 15: Pick between Baltimore and Wilms

Level 16 Premium Gold Pack

Level 17 1/3 80+ Pick

Level 18 XL Tifo

Level 19 83x10 Pack

Level 20 Pick between Kadioglu, Dewsbury-Hall, and Matheus Reis

Level 21 Pride TIFO

Level 22 82x2 Pack

Level 23 FC Gradient Badge

Level 24 Premium Gold Players Pack

Level 25: Pick between Thomas, Illaramendi, and Mace

Level 26 Teamwork XL TIFO

Level 27 Prime Gold Players Pack

Level 28 Teamwork TIFO

Level 29 85x3 Players Pack

Level 30: Pick between Tello, Sugawara, and Engen

Level 31 84+ Pack

Level 32 FC Texture Badge

Level 33 84+ x2 Pack

Level 34 1/3 83+ Pack

Level 35 84x5 Pack

Level 36 A New Era TIFO

Level 37 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Level 38 Rare Players Pack

Level 39 85x2 Pack

Level 40 Pick between Cunha, Kone, or 86x3 Pack

Compared to Season 1 of FIFA 23, things look far more rewarding in FC 24. For starters, the guaranteed overalls of rewards from several packs are far higher than what was available at the start of previous releases. The same can also be said about the player picks as well.

Expand Tweet

Level 40 introduces a pick between Mattheus Cunha and Manu Kone, both of whom are rated at 87. The stats on both cards are sublime, considering the time at which FC 24 players will be able to unlock them.

That said, it will be interesting to find out how quickly players can complete all 40 levels of Season 1 rewards.