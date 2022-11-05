Why is the FIFA 23 Season 1 Review pack not worth it?

With the first month done, FIFA 23 has a Season 1 Review Pack available in the store. EA Sports added the new pack on November 4, offering different content than the standard ones. Aside from that, it's also limited in terms of the number of times the pack can be bought and will then expire.

Due to the different content available in the pack, it costs a lot more than ordinary ones. Its price in FUT coins is the second highest in the game; hence, buying it is challenging. There have been glimpses of players getting fantastic items from the pack across social media.

In all fairness, the Season 1 Review Pack will not be worth the coins or FIFA Points for most players. This is due to what players can get from the pack and why it will be a better option depending on the market.

The Season 1 Review Pack contains cards from all the FIFA 23 promos that have come so far

Season 1 of FIFA 23 saw four excellent promos - Ones To Watch, Road to the Knockouts, Rulebreakers, and Out of Position. Rulebreakers had two releases, while Out of Position will continue throughout the year. These four promos are the main attraction for someone to get a Season 1 Review Pack.

Every time a player opens the pack, they will get a card randomly from the first 3 promos. It should be noted that Out of Position cards aren't available from the pack, but they can be obtained from ordinary ones within the game. Players will receive 10 rare gold cards along with the promo card. To get the pack, a player must spend 100,000 FUT coins.

On the face of it, the offer will seem quite attractive as it contains a guaranteed promo card. Moreover, none of these three promos are live in the game, and the Season 1 Review Pack is their only option. The big problem with the pack is not just the sense of uncertainty; all rewards are also untradable.

A lucky FIFA 23 player could find an RTTK Messi or a Rulebreakers Cristiano Ronaldo from it. The rare gold cards could also be some terrific ones, including the likes of Kylian Mbappe. The chances of it happening are pretty slim, and on most occasions, players will only be able to get something worth the coins they will spend.

Any item obtained from FIFA 23 packs bought from the in-game store can be sold on the market. This allows players to recoup some of the costs if the cards fit outside their team. There's no such option with the Season 1 Review Pack; the only alternative is to use them as fodder.

There are more sensible ways to spend money in FIFA 23 rather than 100,000 FUT coins to try for fodder. Obtaining the same fodder from the market will cost a lot less, and the higher-rated fodders currently have little use. By the time they're required, their valuation in the market will come down due to increased supply.

Like every pack in the game, a lucky player can get great returns if their luck holds. It's best to refrain from banking on it, especially when the amount of coins isn't less. Players will find more value by investing those coins in other packs or the FUT market.

