Fresh FIFA 23 leaks hint at Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati coming to the Out of Position promo

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati could be the latest addition to the FIFA 23 Out of Position Promo if the most recent leaks are accurate. This new information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, and it seems that the festivities of the peculiar promo will continue.

EA Sports has already confirmed that the promo will remain active for the entirety of this year and will continue to drop new cards in packs, SBCs, and objectives. While there have been no new promos this week, plenty of fresh content has already been released in the game. More importantly, fans are happy to hear that the promo is set to continue as it quickly became rather popular.

The Ansu Fati Out of Position card will have boosted stats and positions that are quite different from his base version. In FIFA 23, his base card is a rare LW gold item that's fairly common in the market. If these leaks are accurate, players will soon have a far more special item, especially with the stats that have been revealed.

The new Ansu Fati Out of Position card is likely to arrive as a SBC reward in FIFA 23

As the Out of Position promo continues, fans have been eager to discover what comes next. The leaked Ansu Fati card is rumored to arrive as an SBC, which means that players can directly obtain this card. While more details of the challenge are currently unknown, players can have a fair share of how good the card can be.

Every Out of Position card in FIFA 23 has been released with a different position from the existing ones in-game. As such, Ansu Fati's leaked card has ST as its base position, and players can even play in the central position with him.

More importantly, the leaked card has some powerful stats that could make it very popular amongst players. Considering the current stage of the game, an overall of 87 is fairly decent and will likely remain viable for quite some time. The rumored 92 Pace is the most important attribute of this upcoming card and could potentially make it an instant hit in this meta.

The 85 Shooting and 87 Dribbling may also make it an attacker's dream card within the game. It remains to be seen what the weak foot and skill move rating will be, but the latter is expected to be atleast 4*. Ansu Fati's Out of Position card is an ideal pace option for FIFA 23 players and will be an excellent addition for those who use La Liga squads.

For now, this information remains unconfirmed until the card finally arrives. While the cost of the card seems unclear, it's likely to be priced somewhere between 55,000 to 70,000 FUT coins.

