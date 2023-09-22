EA FC 24 The Reds SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA FC 24 has finally been released in early access for those with the Ultimate Edition, and Electronic Arts has released The Reds SBC as part of the 6 pm content. As indicated by the name, the single-task Squad Building Challenge is themed around Liverpool, and players will need to complete the challenge within two more days before it expires to obtain the rewards.

The brand-new non-FIFA IP has seen a pretty positive response from most of the fanbase, especially after top streamers such as Castro1021 and IShowSpeed started playing it on their streams a couple of days ago.

With the hype surrounding the game only increasing, FUT enthusiasts who want to get a head start are bound to be looking at the daily content releases.

To that end, this article is a short guide to completing The Reds SBC in EA FC 24, with an estimation of the fodder cost and an analysis of the reward to help determine whether completing the challenge is worth your time.

The Reds SBC is live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of the Nike Mad Ready Campaign

The Reds SBC is part of the first EA FC 24 promo called the Nike Mad Ready Campaign and is designed to help the early bird players get a strong start to the Ultimate Team mode before the game gets its full release a week later on September 29.

As mentioned before, the Squad Building Challenge is themed (and named) after Liverpool, and therefore, players are required to include a player from the team in the squad. Interestingly, with women getting added to FUT for the first time, both the men's as well as the Women's Liverpool FC are eligible.

Without further ado, here are all the requirements that must be met to complete The Reds SBC in EA FC 24.

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Exactly 11 Number of players from Liverpool (Men or Women's team) in the squad: Minimum of 1

Minimum of 1 Number of players from the same league: Minimum of 3

Minimum of 3 Number of players from the same Nation: Minimum of 5

Minimum of 5 Number of Gold players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Minimum of 1 Squad Rating: Minimum of 65

Minimum of 65 Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 14

SBC Analysis: Is The Reds SBC worth completing in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The slightly long list of requirements for the challenge is quite deceptive, as the cost of completing the Squad Building Challenge at the current market rate is around 3,000 to 5,000 coins. This means that The Reds SBC is also the perfect place to start for beginners who are still figuring out the SBC mechanics with respect to chemistry points and squad ratings without breaking the bank.

As for rewards, completing the challenge within the next two days will yield a Premium Gold Pack, which is tradeable. The pack has 12 items that are guaranteed to be gold, out of which three will also be rare.

The cost of a Premium Gold Pack in the EA FC 24 store is 7,500 coins, making the SBC a very good deal this early in the game.