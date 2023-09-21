FC 24 Foundations 3 SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Squad Building Challenge for EA FC 24 has opened its doors to all players on the web app, and one of the initial challenges is the Foundations 3 SBC. While this challenge may seem straightforward, it carries significant importance owing to EA Sports' modifications to Ultimate Team. As always, there are various methods to tackle this challenge while keeping costs to a minimum.

The primary objective here is to determine the cards needed to fulfill all tasks. The best approach is to grasp the requirements of each task and identify the most suitable cards for each one.

Given that EA FC 24 is just kicking off, it's advisable to complete this challenge using cards you may have already acquired from the initial packs you opened in the game.

EA FC 24 Foundations 3 SBC is relatively easy to complete

Access to the Foundations 3 SBC and all other challenges becomes available upon successful completion of Foundations 1. We see four distinct tasks in the third group. Each task comes with a specific set of requirements, but you should have no trouble meeting them using cards from your starter pack.

Foundations III

Challenge 1 - Leagues: Include a minimum of two common players from the same league.

Challenge 2 - Advanced Leagues: Assemble a squad with a total of three common players, including exactly two players from the same league and one player from any other league.

Challenge 3 - Nations: Include two common players with the same nationality in your squad.

Challenge 4 - Advanced Nations: Create a squad with a total of three common players, consisting of exactly two players from the same nation and one player from any other nation.

The lowest possible cost for completing these challenges should be no coins at all if you plan strategically. As mentioned earlier, gaining access to Foundations 3 SBC requires you to complete the first Foundations, which in turn should provide you with enough Bronze fodder packs to aid in accomplishing these tasks.

Upon completing the entire set, you will receive four additional packs along with a group reward pack, which is a Two Rare Gold Players Pack. Since this challenge is one of the fundamental ones, it will remain available indefinitely in EA FC 24.