EA FC 24 Foundations 1 SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the EA FC 24 Web App now being live for gamers around the globe, fans can finally get started with their Ultimate Team journey, and completing the Foundations 1 SBC is a brilliant first step. This is the very first SBC that fans must complete before they can access any other SBCs, making it the most crucial challenge available right now.

Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) are an integral part of Ultimate Team and have been extremely popular since their inception in FIFA 17.

They offer a unique and engaging way for gamers to make progress and upgrade their squad by allowing them to exchange fodder players to receive packs and players in return.

This system is also present in EA FC 24, with Foundations 1 being the very first SBC.

Gamers can easily complete the Foundations 1 SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

While the rewards offered by this SBC are nothing spectacular in the grand scheme of things, completing Foundations 1 is an absolute must for anyone looking to complete more SBCs in the future. The other available SBCs will remain locked till the player completes this set, justifying its title and establishing it as the foundation of all SBCs in EA FC 24.

With the Web App now being live and Welcome Back packs being removed from the game, gamers are scrambling to find any method of obtaining players and making coins in Ultimate Team. This adds to the viability of the new SBCs, including the Advanced SBCs that offer some extremely valuable packs.

How to complete the Foundations 1 SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The SBC set consists of four individual segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. While the rewards on offer are not too lucrative, the requirements are extremely cheap and simplistic as well. These are the stipulations that gamers must abide by to complete the SBC:

Break Away

Minimum one player: Common

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Number of players in the squad: 1

A Brace

Minimum two players: Common

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Number of players in the squad: 2

Hat-trick

Minimum three players: Common

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Number of players in the squad: 3

Pair of Pairs

Minimum three players: Common

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Number of players in the squad: 4

All four segments of the SBC provide fans with untradeable Bronze packs, with the group reward being an untradeable Two Players Pack. Since the SBC requires 10 bronzes in total to complete, the expected cost is around 2,000 coins.

While coins are rather hard to come by as of now on the EA FC 24 Web App, gamers can easily complete these sets with the players that they received from their starter pack.