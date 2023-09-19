EA FC 24 release date and price: All available editions listed

With EA Sports not releasing any fresh content for FIFA 23 on September 18, the developers have turned their full attention to EA FC 24. The upcoming title will be the first time the game will be available without the popular "FIFA" tag in its name. Despite a change in the name and cover icon, EA Sports has once again made the game available via two different editions and on other platforms.

The price of EA FC 24 will largely depend on the edition you opt for. There are two choices—Standard and Ultimate, and the latter is costlier. However, it comes with more benefits, which include a different release date as well. You need to be aware of all the available options before making a purchase, especially since the game isn't cross-platform, and you'll have to buy it separately if you want to play on both PC and console.

All EA FC 24 options available for PC players

When it comes to buying the game, PC players certainly have more choices. For starters, they can directly buy the game from three different sources:

EA app (formerly Origin)

Steam

Epic Games Store

The Standard Edition will cost $69.99, while the Ultimate Edition is priced at $99.99. This doesn't take into account regional pricing, which may be applicable to platforms like Steam. It also doesn't include any loyalty discount, which could be applicable as well.

If you have an EA Play membership, you can access a 10-hour trial at no additional cost. If you have an EA Play Pro membership, there won't be a need to buy a separate copy. Ultimate Edition, EA Play Pro, and EA Play trial begin on September 22 (September 21 in a few regions), while the Standard Edition commences on September 29.

EA FC 24 options for console players

When it comes to consoles, EA Sports has included both the old and current-gen. The Nintendo Switch, after being neglected over the last few years, is also getting to experience the Frostbite engine for the first time.

The Ultimate Edition and Standard Editions will follow the same pricing model as the PC. Unlike PC, the release date on the consoles will depend on regional timings, and some areas of the world will be able to start early access and full launch earlier than their PC counterparts.

On Nintendo Switch, the release date for EA FC 24 will be September 29, as there's only a Digital Edition. It comes at $59.99 and is effectively the cheapest option among all. However, the Switch edition typically is much more limited when it comes to features and perks.