Will EA Sports FC 24 be available on EA Play?

EA Sports FC 24 is set to be available globally starting September 29, 2023, and it will be released on both current and next-gen consoles, including the Nintendo Switch. Once again, EA Sports has decided to provide two different editions - Standard and Ultimate. Many fans were quick to ask whether the upcoming launch will be available on EA Play.

EA Play has gained popularity since it includes a large roster of video games for affordable monthly rates. Technically, players pay to play a game by temporarily accessing it without paying the full price. EA has even added recent launches like NFS Unbound to the ever-increasing catalog.

That said, EA Sports FC 24 will not be available on the basic subscription, and the developers have already indicated the same.

Can EA Sports FC 24 be played with any EA Play subscription?

It’s quite clear from EA’s official website that the upcoming football video game will not be there on the base subscription. However, the more premium version will be added on day one of EA Play Pro. The monthly costs are higher than the base version, but it offers much more value.

For starters, all new games are usually added to the pro tier on day one, and it will be the same for EA Sports FC 24. Anyone subscribed to the pro tier can join the game starting September 22, when the early access begins. They will also have all the additional items available with the Ultimate Edition. The only cost will be the monthly fee, which can also be paid annually (which allows subscribers to save a decent amount).

P.S. The pro subscription has to be activated from EA's website.

Will EA Sports FC 24 ever appear on EA Play?

There can’t be a confirmed answer to this question since EA Sports themselves haven’t mentioned anything. However, if one speculates, the upcoming video game is likely to be added to EA Play. Historically, all the FIFA games in recent history have been added to the base tier of EA’s subscription.

The most recent entrant was FIFA 23, which was added to EA Play. The title is also free to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Pass members. EA Sports FC 24 could also have a similar fate, but it won’t be soon.

Typically, the addition takes place around May/June, but EA could slightly change the schedule. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game’s official Twitter account for all the updated information.