Why EA FC 24 could be one of the best things to happen in women's football?

About a year from now, EA FC 24 could become one of the biggest releases in the history of the FIFA series. Referring to the series by that term might invite a grimace, given how EA Sports has gone for a brand reset after a breakdown in talks with football's governing body. However, there's a major shift coming to the beloved sport via the upcoming entry.

When EA Sports announced that male and female footballers would take the pitch together in Ultimate Team, it evoked some interesting reactions from social media. One set of fans showed interest and positive appreciation, as Ultimate Team will finally receive a notable addition after years. On the other hand, many took umbrage with this shift.

However, EA FC 24's influence could massively promote the women's game. With the new launch coming a month after Spain's success at the 2023 World Cup, the timing couldn't have been better.

EA FC 24 will propel women's football to new heights

The women's game has grown massively over the last two decades, with the emergence of organized national divisions in several countries standing a testament. However, women with revered careers and impeccable prowess remain unknown compared to their male counterparts. This is largely due to lesser traction rather than any field-related issues.

Expand Tweet

What EA FC 24 can potentially end up doing is overhauling the sport entirely. There will be haters and detractors, for sure, who will be quick to run their agendas. However, if given the opportunity, a large majority will surely love to use the cards of superstars like Alexia Putellas or Nadine Kessler to dominate in-game.

EA Sports revealed the ratings for the top 12 women's cards earlier on September 11, and all of them look fantastic. Each player can fulfill valuable roles in various Ultimate Team squads.

Expand Tweet

Every FIFA game has a dedicated meta dominated by certain footballers who might not be very popular in real life. Lois Openda is a classic example of someone who became incredibly popular in FIFA 23 due to his excellent Pace. Similarly, Kheprem Thuram became a favorite during the TOTS promo. None of these two names are certified superstars in real life, but they're well-recognized in the community.

A similar fate might await women's cards as well. In fact, the scope for such prominence is higher given the relatively low promotion of the women's game to begin with. Some of these cards might become overnight stars among the EA FC 24 community.

EA Sports will still have some challenges

The onus will be on the developers to ensure that the cards of women footballers don't feel inferior in-game. For example, most of these cards will have smaller physical stature, so the engine must react accordingly.

Expand Tweet

Irrespective of a card's overall, the community will only appreciate it for performing well on the game's engine. Moreover, squad chemistry is a pivotal factor, as male and female cards, unless they're icons, won't share league bonuses. There must be enough choices for players to use more cards of women footballers.

Ultimate Team witnesses plenty of promos every year, and this year's frenzy begins on September 22 with the Nike Mad Ready event. Each EA FC 24 promo should have a fair variety and balance between the cards for men and women. This will allow players to have more choices and use both cards in matches.