Is the Elite Starter Pack worth it in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

EA Sports recently released the Elite Starter Pack in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, much to the surprise of gamers around the world. The game is still in its Early Access phase, and the developers have already introduced a host of promo packs in the store. This is one of the most expensive store packs in the history of Ultimate Team, which is rather surprising considering the time of release.

With most fans still working towards building their first starter squad and accumulating the coins needed to make upgrades, the Elite Starter pack will be out of reach for a large portion of the player base. However, even those who have the resources to afford such a pack are wondering if it will be worth spending so much in the early stages of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Elite Starter pack is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team store

EA Sports released a plethora of special store packs during the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team game cycle, and the popularity of the idea has led to their return to EA FC 24. While most promo packs used to be tradeable back in the day, the developers have started introducing untradeable special packs offering loans and guaranteed rating thresholds, including the Elite Starter Pack.

The pack costs 275,000 coins or 3,000 FC Points. This is an incredibly exorbitant price in the very first week of the game, with most gamers still scrambling to earn their first 100,000 coin starter squad.

What does the EA FC 24 Elite Starter Pack contain?

The Elite Starter Pack contains 30 players rated 81 or higher, with three guaranteed to be 84 or higher. It also contains a Draft Token, as well as 15-game loan versions of an 87+ rated Hero and an 88+ rated Icon. It also boasts the following pack probabilities:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 88+ player: 100%

Nike Mad Ready player: 4.4%

However, these ratings can be rather deceptive. The guaranteed 100% probability of obtaining an 88+ rated item includes the Loan 88+ Icon, so it is possible that the non-loan items in the pack can be lower rated. The pack also has the highest possibility of providing a Nike Mad Ready player out of all the packs released so far in the game.

Is the pack worth it?

The pack certainly is not worth purchasing with coins. 275,000 coins is a huge sum this early in the EA FC 24 game cycle, and fans can easily build a very competitive team with such an amount. However, for those who either spend money on FC Points or still have FC Points left over from their Ultimate Edition perks and benefits, the Elite Starter pack is worth a gamble.