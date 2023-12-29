EA Sports releases Winter Wildcards Team 3 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, Mohamed Salah and Garrincha lead the roster

The third batch of Winter Wildcards players is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with overpowered attacking duo Mohamed Salah and Garrincha being the stars of this squad. After an exciting first week of the fan-favorite promo, its second lineup has lived up to expectations.

The Winter Wildcards event is popular among hardcore Ultimate Team enthusiasts for a reason. It introduces a wide variety of intriguing position changes and boosted special versions of some of the most overpowered footballers in the game. Both Mohamed Salah and Garrincha are fine examples of this, as the former has swapped positions while the latter has received an incredible boost to his stats.

Mohammed Salah and Garrincha are the star players in EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Team 3

The first two rosters of Winter Wildcards included massive names like Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Virgil van Dijk. This third batch has continued that trend by providing boosted items to some of the most recognizable athletes in football, like the legendary Garrincha and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Both these athletes are regarded as elite-tier attackers in this game's current meta due to their amazing stats and useful PlayStyles. While Winter Wildcards Team 3 offered the Brazilian legend his very first special card, the Egyptian winger already has plenty of boosted items. This includes various TOTW cards, a POTM SBC item, and one Trailblazers variant.

Which players are included in EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Team 3?

These are the legends included in Team 3:

Garrincha: 93

Lev Yashin: 93

Raul: 92

Denis Bergkamp: 92

Alan Shearer: 91

Hugo Sanchez: 91

Miroslav Klose: 90

Michael Laudrup: 90

Legendary Russian goalkeeper Lev Yashin has received a center-back version, much to the surprise of Ultimate Team gamers. Miroslav Klose, Michael Laudrup, and Alan Shearer have also received fresh and unique spots on the virtual pitch on EA FC 24.

These are Team 3's current-gen players featured:

Mohamed Salah: 92

Thibaut Courtois: 91

Casemiro: 90

Jules Kounde: 89

Debinha: 89

Leon Goretzka: 88

William Saliba: 87

Karim Adeyemi: 86

Tariq Lamptey: 86

Renato Sanches: 86

Alexis Claude-Maurice: 85

Giacomo Raspadori: 85

Skelly Alvero: 85

Jonjo Shelvey: 84

Jawad El Yamiq: 84

The position-swapping theme of this EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards is more evident than ever before in its third batch. In it, star players like Salah and Garrincha are still deployed in the attack, names like Casemiro and Courtois have been switched to striker positions, while FC Barcelona star Jules Kounde is now a midfielder.