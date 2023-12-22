EA Sports releases Winter Wildcards Team 1 in EA FC 24, Ronaldo and Pele lead the charge

The first batch of Winter Wildcards players are now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring popular names like the legendary Pele and Cristiano Ronaldo. The lineup contains both current athletes and retired icons of the sport, with some of the most overpowered players in the game receiving boosted versions with exciting upgrades.

This is the third year of the Winter Wildcards promo arriving in Ultimate Team, and it is by far one of the most popular events amongst fans. Not only is there an amazing lineup of special cards in packs, EA Sports has also released plenty of player and pack-based SBCs for gamers to grind in EA FC 24.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pele headline an incredible Winter Wildcards roster in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Expand Tweet

The Winter Wildcards promo is popular amongst fans of Ultimate Team for good reason. With the event arriving during the festive winter season, EA Sports has left no stone unturned to provide gamers with the best content yet in EA FC 24. Not only have massive names like Pele and Cristiano Ronaldo received special items as part of the promo, there are plenty of objectives, SBCs, and store packs up for grabs as well.

Pele and Ronaldo are also not the only big names to be included in this lineup. FC Barcelona superstar Alexia Putellas has also recieved her first boosted version of the year. Liverpool's star defender Virgil van Dijk has also been included, and now possesses a special item that could potentially be the best center-back in EA FC 24.

Which players are included in the Winter Wildcards promo?

Expand Tweet

The roster contains both regular cards and Icons. These are the legendary players who have received brand new special items:

Pele: 96

Marco van Basten: 92

Ruud van Nistelrooy: 91

Gary Lineker: 91

Didier Drogba: 91

Michael Owen: 89

Fernando Torres: 89

Ian Rush: 88

Meanwhile, these are the inclusions who are currently active and play at the highest level in the world of club football:

Alexia Putellas: 92

Virgil van Dijk: 91

Cristiano Ronaldo: 91

Alex Morgan: 90

Marco Reus: 89

Paulo Dybala: 89

Eder Militao: 88

Alex Grimaldo: 88

Enzo Fernandez: 87

Marcos Llorente: 87

Raphinha: 87

Alex Balde: 86

Eberechi Eze: 85

Giorginio Wijnaldum: 85

Rayan Cherki: 84

Some of the players are part of the squad as amazing position-swapped cards, allowing legends like Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ian Rush to play in unprecedented positions like goalkeeper and central midfielder. This makes the Winter Wildcards promo even more unique and exciting, as it adds a whole new element to the current meta of EA FC 24.