How to get the EA FC 24 Yerry Mina Winter Wildcards item for free

The EA FC 24 Yerry Mina Winter Wildcards item is now available in Ultimate Team and was released as part of Team 3's launch. However, unlike all special cards currently available in packs, you won't have to do much to get this item. This defensive Yerry Mina variant can be obtained absolutely free of cost. All you have to do is complete a special objective set that will be available for one week (as of December 29).

This Winter Wildcards item is the first special card for the South American defender, who is pretty popular in the world of football. With a bit of strategy, you'll be able to complete all the tasks required to get this variant free of cost. Having a plan will also help you unlock the EA FC 24 Yerry Mina Winter Wildcards card quicker and use it in different game modes.

All EA FC 24 Yerry Mina Winter Wildcards objective tasks

The latest objective set that you have to complete to get Mina's Winter Wildcards item includes four different tasks. It doesn't matter in which order you complete them. However, certain tasks can be completed faster than others. Here are the four tasks in this objective:

Finish 5: Score five goals using players from the Serie A in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals / Champions ).

five goals using players from the Serie A in on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or / ). Assist 3: Assist three goals using players with Min. 80 DEF in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals / Champions ).

three goals using players with Min. 80 DEF in on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or / ). Strong Defending: Concede no more than two goals per match in three separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals / Champions ).

matches in on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or / ). Serie A Wins: Win six matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of three Serie A players in your starting 11.

All four tasks that you'll have to complete to get the free EA FC 24 Yerry Mina Winter Wildcards item can be done across three different game modes — Division Rivals, FUT Champions, and Squad Battles.

However, you should opt for Squad Battles, since you play against AI in it. Moreover, you can also determine the difficulty of those matches, which will be very helpful if you want to unlock the card quickly.

After completing all four tasks, you'll get an 86-rated CB card. Interestingly, it comes with the Jockey+ Playstyle, along with a five-star Weak Foot. For a free card, its stats seem pretty decent, and it could be a great addition for beginners.